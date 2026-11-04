CLAPPING BACK Music Legend Gets Sweet Revenge After White House Meltdown The administration accused Natalie Maines of having “TDS.”

The Chicks hit back at Donald Trump and the White House at their Election Night concert on Tuesday.

The iconic band—Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer—performed at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where the trio held up red fans with signs reading “F--- Trump.”

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Maines, who has long been outspoken about politics, welcomed fans by saying, “Hello, Los Angeles! Welcome to our blunami night. So glad we could enjoy this night together.” The band waved the fans as the audience cheered and clapped.

The Chicks have not shied away from politics. Reed Saxon / AP Photo

The lead vocalist of The Chicks, 52, then celebrated her home state of Texas turning blue in a historic victory. “Texas is blue, the Senate is blue, the House is blue. This was gonna be a very different night if that wasn’t the case,” said Maines.

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The blatant message to Trump and MAGA comes just weeks after the White House melted down over Maines’s criticism of the president.

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During the New York stop of their “Taking the Long Way” anniversary tour, Maines brought up her infamous criticism of former President George W. Bush and his war on Iraq, implying that she would take the Texas native over Trump any day. Maines had once said she was ashamed that Bush was from her home state but joked that she would now give Bush a “big wet kiss.”

Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines, and Emily Strayer of the Dixie Chicks perform onstage during the DCX World Tour MMXVI Opener on June 1, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Kevin Mazur/Getty

“Because now we’re ashamed the president of the United States is from the United States,” she said.

In response, a White House spokesperson told Fox News, “Natalie Maines is a despicable nobody who clearly suffers from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted her peanut-sized brain.”

Maines and her band have openly condemned Trump since his first presidency.

In the lead-up to the midterms, The Chicks brought out Texas Democrat James Talarico at their sold-out Oct. 17 San Antonio concert and endorsed the then-candidate. Talarico won the Senate seat, beating MAGA candidate Ken Paxton and becoming the first Democrat to take the seat in over 30 years.

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