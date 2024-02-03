Nepo Baby of the Week: Sofia Richie’s Baby Bump Goes on Tour

Sofia Richie Grainge announced her pregnancy just over a week ago, but already, this baby’s brand is as strong as they come. Precious few infants in this world are lucky enough to have their existences announced in British Vogue, and if that wasn’t enough, this little tyke’s launch week also included a trip to the red carpet.

Then again, would we expect anything less from our girl Sofia? The 25-year-old daughter of musician and American Idol judge Lionel Richie, Sofia has become a consummate “it” girl over the past few years, especially after her lavish, star-studded wedding with record executive and fellow nepo baby Elliot Grainge. (For the uninitiated, Grainge’s father would be Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge.) Given this couple’s A-list, Instagram-royalty status, it should come as no surprise that The Bump has already given us a couple fashion moments—first, a casual and not-at-all-staged shot of Richie out and about in some “quiet luxury” overalls, and soon afterward, a more elegant appearance at a pre-Grammys party.

Richie discovered her pregnancy “very, very early,” she told Vogue, during a quick sojourn to Milan for fashion week. As revealed by the magazine, the baby girl will be a Gemini. One could make one of many derogatory jokes here about what having a Gemini portends, but as a Gemini rising myself, I refuse to engage in such misguided slander! The couple waited until the eight-week mark to reveal the news to their parents, and once it was time to share the news, they apparently did so by putting all three positive pregnancies in a Hermès box. You know, as one does.

“Watching their reaction go from like, ‘I’m about to get an expensive present’ to, like, ‘I’m about to get a grandchild’ was really sweet,” Richie said. (Should anyone wish to duplicate this surprise on a budget, word to the wise—you can get an empty Hermès box for $29.99 on eBay.) Lionel Richie is reportedly thrilled to be a grandparent and told E! News that he plans to be “that loving Pop-Pop that comes in the door and spoils the child.” His one piece of advice? “You can't call her Lionella.”

Richie’s Vogue announcement included all the expected photos, including a profile shot of the influencer in an open tuxedo shirt, another in a clingy black dress, and another in a hiked-up tank top. Days later, Richie was “spotted” on an empty Los Angeles sidewalk looking very composed with her hand conveniently resting over her belly. As meticulously documented by Vogue, People, and other publications, the star wore overalls and a beige cashmere sweater—although, of course, when you’re Sofia Richie, overalls and a sweater aren’t just overalls and a sweater. “While her outfit may appear minimalistic to onlookers,” Vogue clarifies, “Sofia elevated it with luxurious accents, including tortoiseshell micro shades, white leather Derby shoes and an oversized two-tone Ferragamo Hug bag.”

Then, on Thursday, came The Bump’s big moment—a trip to the red carpet. (Well, technically this one was teal, but that did not stop anyone from running with the idea.) InStyle praised Richie for carrying her “signature stealth-wealth aesthetic” into her maternity era with an “understated” black off-the-shoulder jacket, left partially unbuttoned to give us a peek at Baby Gemini. Also spotted at the party, per The Daily Mail, were Heidi Klum and Charli XCX, so already, this baby’s networking game is off to a great start.

I’m just thinking ahead here, but could Baby Girl Grainge become a Project Runway judge one day? Not so fast, says Richie. While she might’ve chosen a life in the public eye, she wants to let her daughter choose whether or not she wants that lifestyle. “I’m not going to publicize my child on Instagram,” Richie told British Vogue. “I don’t plan to take that approach, because I want my kid to have the option to do what she wants with her life. If she wants to be a private person, I want her to be able to make that choice, and if she wants to be a public person, she can make that choice for herself.”

Hear, hear! But that said, should she ever want to go into music or modeling, this baby bump is already on the super-highway to success.