Sofia Richie’s Wedding Was a Who’s Who of Early 2000’s Culture
THE SIMPLE LIFE
Sofia Richie’s wedding with British music executive Elliot Grainge appears to be the stuff of fairytales. The ceremony took place Saturday at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibe, France, according to Page Six. The bride wore a classic Chanel halter dress embroidered with the couple’s initials and the date (in blue) as she walked past bursting white blooms to say “I do.” Richie and Grainge dated for a year, starting in early 2021, before they got engaged. Earlier this month, Richie shared on Instagram that she’d converted to Judaism ahead of the ceremony. As one might expect given Richie’s family ties—father Lionel Richie and sister Nicole Richie—the wedding also brought together an impressive gaggle of early aughts superstars. Nicole came with husband Joel Madden in tow, and naturally her Simple Life co-star Paris Hilton made the cut as well, with husband Carter Reum in tow. Also present? Joel’s twin brother Benji Madden, and his wife Cameron Diaz. There’s a Good Charlotte song in all of this somewhere!