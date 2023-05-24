New on Netflix June 2023: ‘Black Mirror,’ ‘Never Have I Ever,’ and More

Netflix is amping up the horrors this June, with a handful of new titles to scare you senseless. In dystopian worlds, society grapples with the ever-present buzz of technological devices that ruin everything. A mercenary returns for another deadly mission through the dark underground world. And a teenage girl faces everyone’s worst nightmare: crushes.

Okay, so maybe that last one in’t as bad as the other two. But in Never Have I Ever, Devi (Maitreyi Ramarkrishnan) has been terrorized over the course of her high school career, from breaking up with boys to dealing with mean girls and losing her father. Mindy Kaling’s comedy series returns for its fourth and final season on June 8. We’re not ready to say goodbye to all these wonderful, tragic love triangles!

Then, on June 16, Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) returns for Netflix’s buzzy Extraction 2. The Russo Brothers, who are known for their work with Marvel on the Avengers series, return to produce the action thriller. This time, Tyler sets off on a quest to rescue a gangster’s family from grave danger.

Black Mirror also returns for its sixth season this month. Though we won’t spoil any of the specific plots—they’re just so fun and twisty to watch with no information from the internet—the cast list teases an amazing season ahead. Folks like Michael Cera, Salma Hayek Pinault, Annie Murphy, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, and Myha’la Herrold appear in Season 6.

Looking for more to stream this June? Netflix has all the above and more—check out the full offering below.

June 1

THE DAYS

A Beautiful Life

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising

The Angry Birds Movie

The Breakfast Club

Bruce Almighty

The Choice

Dear John

Death at a Funeral

Dune (1984)

End of Days

Forever My Girl

Funny People

Groundhog Day

Hook

How High

The Italian Job

Jarhead

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

Kicking & Screaming

The Kingdom

Magic Mike

Mean Girls

The Mick: Seasons 1-2

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Muster Dogs

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

The Ring

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Surf's Up

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

To Leslie

We're the Millers

June 2

Manifest: Season 4 Part 2

Missed Connections

Rich in Love 2

Scoop

Valeria: Season 3

June 5

Barracuda Queens

Ben 10: Seasons 1-4

Living

June 6

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4

June 7

Arnold

Love is Blind: Brazil: Season 3

June 8

Never Have I Ever: Season 4

Tour de France: Unchained

June 9

A Lot Like Love

Bloodhounds

Human Resources: Season 2

The Playing Card Killer

Tex Mex Motors

The World Can't Tear Me Down

The Wonder Weeks

You Do You

June 12

Dunkirk

Tom and Jerry Tales: Season 1-2

June 13

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

June 14

Forged in Fire: Season 8

Married at First Sight: Season 13

Our Planet II

The Surrogacy

June 15

Cold Case Files: Season 2

June 16

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Extraction 2

June 17

Grey's Anatomy Season 19

King the Land

See You in My 19th Life

Suits: Seasons 1-8

June 19

My Little Pony: The Movie

Not Quite Narwhal

Take Care of Maya

June 20

85 South: Ghetto Legends

June 21

Break Point: Part 2

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2

June 22

Devil's Advocate

Glamorous

Let's Get Divorced

Skull Island

Sleeping Dog

June 23

Catching Killers: Season 3

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold

King of Clones

Make Me Believe

On the Line: The Richard Williams Story

The Perfect Find

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3

Through My Window: Across the Sea

June 26

The Imitation Game

June 28

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate

Hoarders: Season 13

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators

Run Rabbit Run

June 29

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1

June 30

Alone: Season 9

Is It Cake, Too?!

Nimona

Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5