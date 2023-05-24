New on Netflix June 2023: ‘Black Mirror,’ ‘Never Have I Ever,’ and More

Netflix is amping up the horrors this June, with a handful of new titles to scare you senseless. In dystopian worlds, society grapples with the ever-present buzz of technological devices that ruin everything. A mercenary returns for another deadly mission through the dark underground world. And a teenage girl faces everyone’s worst nightmare: crushes.
Okay, so maybe that last one in’t as bad as the other two. But in Never Have I Ever, Devi (Maitreyi Ramarkrishnan) has been terrorized over the course of her high school career, from breaking up with boys to dealing with mean girls and losing her father. Mindy Kaling’s comedy series returns for its fourth and final season on June 8. We’re not ready to say goodbye to all these wonderful, tragic love triangles!
Then, on June 16, Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) returns for Netflix’s buzzy Extraction 2. The Russo Brothers, who are known for their work with Marvel on the Avengers series, return to produce the action thriller. This time, Tyler sets off on a quest to rescue a gangster’s family from grave danger.
Black Mirror also returns for its sixth season this month. Though we won’t spoil any of the specific plots—they’re just so fun and twisty to watch with no information from the internet—the cast list teases an amazing season ahead. Folks like Michael Cera, Salma Hayek Pinault, Annie Murphy, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, and Myha’la Herrold appear in Season 6.
Looking for more to stream this June? Netflix has all the above and more—check out the full offering below.
June 1
THE DAYS
A Beautiful Life
LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising
The Angry Birds Movie
The Breakfast Club
Bruce Almighty
The Choice
Dear John
Death at a Funeral
Dune (1984)
End of Days
Forever My Girl
Funny People
Groundhog Day
Hook
How High
The Italian Job
Jarhead
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
Kicking & Screaming
The Kingdom
Magic Mike
Mean Girls
The Mick: Seasons 1-2
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Muster Dogs
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
The Ring
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Surf's Up
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
To Leslie
We're the Millers
June 2
Manifest: Season 4 Part 2
Missed Connections
Rich in Love 2
Scoop
Valeria: Season 3
June 5
Barracuda Queens
Ben 10: Seasons 1-4
Living
June 6
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4
June 7
Arnold
Love is Blind: Brazil: Season 3
June 8
Never Have I Ever: Season 4
Tour de France: Unchained
June 9
A Lot Like Love
Bloodhounds
Human Resources: Season 2
The Playing Card Killer
Tex Mex Motors
The World Can't Tear Me Down
The Wonder Weeks
You Do You
June 12
Dunkirk
Tom and Jerry Tales: Season 1-2
June 13
Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
June 14
Forged in Fire: Season 8
Married at First Sight: Season 13
Our Planet II
The Surrogacy
June 15
Cold Case Files: Season 2
June 16
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King
Extraction 2
June 17
Grey's Anatomy Season 19
King the Land
See You in My 19th Life
Suits: Seasons 1-8
June 19
My Little Pony: The Movie
Not Quite Narwhal
Take Care of Maya
June 20
85 South: Ghetto Legends
June 21
Break Point: Part 2
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2
June 22
Devil's Advocate
Glamorous
Let's Get Divorced
Skull Island
Sleeping Dog
June 23
Catching Killers: Season 3
iNumber Number: Jozi Gold
King of Clones
Make Me Believe
On the Line: The Richard Williams Story
The Perfect Find
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3
Through My Window: Across the Sea
June 26
The Imitation Game
June 28
Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate
Hoarders: Season 13
Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators
Run Rabbit Run
June 29
Ōoku: The Inner Chambers
The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1
June 30
Alone: Season 9
Is It Cake, Too?!
Nimona
Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5