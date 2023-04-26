‘Black Mirror’ Finally Returns With Creepy Sex, Vomit, and a Killer New Cast

From COVID and the 2020 election to ChatGPT and Twitter’s downfall, the world has been doing Black Mirror better than Black Mirror does Black Mirror lately. It’s been almost four years since Netflix released a new season of the dystopian anthology series, and finally, the show is returning for a sixth season in June. Is it about to stoop to new levels of low, considering the dark themes we’ve witnessed in the past few years in this society?

The teaser suggests so—or that Season 6 will, at least, be as bone-chilling as the last five seasons (and that one killer interactive movie Black Mirror: Banderstach) have been. With cuts to a giant space shuttle, an eerie diner with flickering lights, horrifying night drives through the pouring rain, and the recognizable ding of dial-up internet, this teaser alone is enough to make you throw your phone out the window.

Things get darker, too. Oh, do they get darker. A girl vomits at the camera. Two lovers embrace one another in a way that feels very odd, an affair that probably shouldn’t be happening. A shopkeeper slams a customer’s head into a class case until it shatters, puncturing her forehead with glass shards. In other words, this is all glorious for sci-fi and thriller fans, who love a great season of Black Mirror.

“What the fuck is this?” a shocked character exclaims at the end, echoing our thoughts during most episodes of Black Mirror. “How the fuck is this?”

Charlie Brooker returns as the creator of Black Mirror for its sixth season. The new ensemble cast includes plenty of recognizable names: Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha'la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin, and Zazie Beetz are all set to appear.

Black Mirror Season 6 will premiere on Netflix this June.