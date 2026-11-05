‘STAY MAD’ Trump’s MAGA Rapper Crush Erupts in Wild 15-Point Meltdown She finally responded after the GOP’s humiliating defeat. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Donald Trump’s favorite rapper, Nicki Minaj, has broken her silence after MAGA was destroyed in the midterm elections.

Minaj, a staunch Trump supporter who helped the president during his desperate election campaign, issued a public defense of the GOP and its leader since the party was wiped out by a blue wave on Tuesday.

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The 43-year-old rapper posted her lengthy statement on X as a bulleted list. She began with, “Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT.”

X/@NICKIMINAJ

The meltdown continued, addressing JD Vance, Jesus, and the handful of Republican candidates who won in the midterms, naming Florida Governor-Elect Byron Donalds and Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (the latter has yet to be officially declared a winner).

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“Great insight by the VICE PRESIDENT,” Minaj wrote, referring to Vance’s wild statement after MAGA’s loss in which he blamed the loss of voter confidence on Trump administration policies.

X/@NICKIMINAJ

“Stay tuned & STAY MAD,” she urged. “Maybe now our people will WAKE UP.”

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The incoherent message comes as Minaj has become increasingly outspoken about her right-wing politics. In the last few days, she has used her platform to slander prominent Democrats like Kathy Hochul and Abdul El-Sayed.

Rapper Nicki Minaj joined President Donald Trump on stage during the Treasury Department’s Trump Accounts Summit at Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on January 28, 2026. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Minaj was once anti-Trump. In 2020, she criticized his immigration policies, drawing on her childhood and upbringing in Trinidad.

“I’m not gonna jump on the Donald Trump bandwagon,” she said then. “I don’t like that. I get that a lot of people don’t like him for obvious reasons. But, what stuck with me was the children being taken away from their parents when they came into this country. That really bothered me because I was one of those immigrant children coming to America to flee poverty.”

But her political pivot, which can be traced to the COVID era and seems to have solidified with the 2024 election, has been extreme.

During Trump’s second term, she has appeared beside the president several times. Before the midterm elections, she told TIME she would do “whatever it is” to push MAGA over the finish line.

Recording artist Nicki Minaj speaks, as President Donald Trump stands nearby. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

This culminated in her attending a Trump rally in Michigan. During the event, the 80-year-old president openly thirsted for Minaj: “I looked at one hell of a beautiful a-- before: Nicki Minaj,” he declared when introducing the rapper. “That’s hard to miss.” He later added, “We love Nicki.”

At the rally for Mike Rogers, Minaj maintained the MAGA line of rhetoric. “We want our children to grow up in a place where we can be proud of. We don’t want our children to be bombarded with sex changes, right?” she said. “We don’t want that for our children. We want people to leave the children alone. Leave them out of it, right?”

“He’s given us a future to look forward to,” she declared about the president. She later led the crowd in a chant of “We love Trump.”

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Earlier in October, she dubbed herself Trump’s “number one fan.” “I’ve made it my mission to be someone that supports him,” she said on Fox News’ My View with Lara Trump.

Minaj’s loyalty to the president hasn’t gone unnoticed, even prompting White House communications director Steven Cheung to joke that she could take the ill-advised position of Trump’s press secretary.

Minaj herself is not a U.S. citizen and therefore cannot vote in federal elections.

Nicki Minaj attends the world premiere of Amazon MGM's "Melania" at The Trump-Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. Taylor Hill/WireImage

Her stamp of approval for Trump and his candidates ultimately made little difference. Democrats won the elections by a landslide, winning over typically red states and making history in many.

Minaj was heavily trolled after the election results, with comments underneath her post pleading people to “Vote Red” being filled with brutal remarks. “Was it worth losing your career?😭” a user wrote on X. “How’d today turn out for you?” another asked.

Minaj and Trump have forged a strong bond. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Her latest statement received an equally chilly reception.

“You’re gonna need to find a new job,” a user wrote.

“Maybe you’ll wake up and smell the roses in 2028,” said another, adding, “f--- you.”

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