Welcome back to Nepo Baby of the Week where newly married couple Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are still very much the word on the street and, apparently, in court.

Remember the couple’s star-studded wedding in Palm Beach last April that reportedly caused a very boring beef between Peltz and her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham that we couldn’t stop hearing about and two subsequent lawsuits involving Nicola’s billionaire dad and two Miami wedding planners? The first conflict has allegedly been resolved—if it ever existed. (*coughs* It was clearly planted!) But Hollywood’s pettiest legal battle still rages on, and, now, Nicola, has been called to the stand.

If you haven’t kept up with this absolutely riveting scandal, Nicola’s 88-year-old father, investor Nelson Peltz, is suing Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalbaon of Plan Design Events, who he recruited for his daughter’s wedding after the initial planner fell through. Nelson claims that the pair couldn’t handle the demands of the wedding and dropped out after eight days. Now, he wants his $159,000 deposit back, which seems like a ridiculous amount of money for a literal billionaire to care about. But I would assume all billionaires are naturally petty, in addition to being bored. This has obviously been a great opportunity to remind the public that Nicola and Beckham had a fancy, A-list wedding.

Now, Nicola is being brought into the mix in Braghin and Grijalbaon’s countersuit against Nelson for breach of contract, and for which the pair is seeking damages. Despite being listed as a third-party defendant in the suit, along with her mother Claudia Heffner Peltz, Nicola apparently wants nothing to do with the case, per court filings. (Please!) Unfortunately—if this is truly an unfortunate situation for this rich, thirsty family—The Daily Mail just reported that she’ll have to detail the fallout in a deposition scheduled for September. And I couldn’t be more excited to hear about what these three were fighting over.

I will say, the claims in these lawsuits are way more entertaining than the rumor of Nicola and Victoria allegedly fighting over a dress.

According to the planners’ countersuit, Braghin and Grijalbaon primarily struggled to communicate with Nicole and her mother, Claudia, over the guest list. Meanwhile, Nicola allegedly “demanded live updates of RSVPs,” which doesn’t sound that diva-like until you remember the wedding had 500 guests. The planners also claim that Nicola was constantly adding and removing people from the guest list in their group chat, including—drum roll please—evil tyrant Ron DeSantis, who I’m assuming her dad invited since he’s one of the Florida politician’s billionaire donors.

At some point, though, Nicola realized this would automatically get her canceled—if being a conservative billionaire’s daughter isn’t already grounds for people to hate you. She allegedly texted the pair in a panic, “Desantis must be OFF THE GUEST LIST. PLEASE CONFIRM!” (LOL.)

Nicola allegedly also told the planners not to consult with her then-fiancé Beckham about anything, which is understandable given he was 23 at the time and probably couldn’t properly make a pancake. “I do not trust Brooklyn with this,” she allegedly messaged them, per the countersuit. “U should be asking an assistant. He has no idea. And is guessing.”

To all of this, Nelson’s lawyers said that Braghin and Grijalbaon are making up “malicious and mean-spirited lies” that are “tailor-made for the tabloids,” even though Nelson’s lawsuit claimed that both wedding planners had a drinking problem. You also can’t tell me the Peltz family isn’t dying to have the next Gyneth Paltrow ski-accident trial.

We’ll have to wait and see if Nicola can put on a good show in September and which other hateful politicians were attending her wedding at one point.

