Nepo Baby of the Week: The Met Gala’s Best—and Worst—Babies

As you probably know by now, this year’s Met Gala was a fraught celebration of German fashion icon, Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019. In honor of the storied designer, who’s most famously associated with Chanel, the candy-striped carpet was a cavalcade of pearls, black-and-white ensembles, velvet bow ties, and Choupette cosplay. (Notably, there was also a roach.)

Like any premier celebrity event, but especially one centered on fashion, the night was also a parade of nepo babies attempting to make their mark—some more desperately than others.

Given the relatively basic assignment of the evening—simplicity, elegance, lace!—it was hard for celebrities to comically fail the way many of them did during 2019’s camp memo and the years following. Most of the night’s looks ranged from breathtaking (Gisele Bundchen, Michaela Coel, Jenna Ortega) to perfectly fine (Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Margot Robbie). That said, it was difficult for some of the event’s younger models, influencers, and lesser-known celebrities to really stand out amid the Naomi Campbells and Anne Hathaways of the night.

Bellow, we’ll decide which nepo babies got the most out of their $50K ticket and which ones probably should’ve stayed home.

North West

The most-discussed nepo baby of the night didn’t even walk the carpet. North West was snapped outside of the gala with her mother, Kim Kardashian, sporting a Chanel tweed blazer and a pair of jeans. The Kardashians, particularly Kim and Kylie Jenner, are known for dragging their troves of children to events. But something about the sight of West, allegedly still standing outside of the event while her mother walked the carpet without her, caused a huge stir online.

In light of West’s recent virality on TikTok, folks online have been accusing Kim of using her eldest daughter as a tool to remain relevant, especially post-Kanye. And to this, I must say: Have you met the Kardashians?? The fact that Kim didn’t force her child to walk the carpet was honestly a sign of restraint!

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

The notion that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are a celebrity couple we should care about still remains a mystery—at least to me. Even the rumors (which I now suspect were fully planted) that Peltz was allegedly feuding with Beckham’s mother, Victoria Beckham, ahead of their wedding couldn’t make me give a damn. Now, the newlyweds are seemingly trying to establish themselves as a hot, stylish couple.

Unfortunately, there’s nothing about these fairly well-dressed people that would make anyone turn their heads. And that’s primarily because the general public knows nothing about them, even after one too many Vogue YouTube videos. What excitement should I feel from seeing Beckham in a Valentino suit? What am I supposed to feel when I look into Peltz’s dead eyes??

Gigi Hadid

Bella Hadid was nice enough to let her less attention-grabbing older sister have this year’s Met Gala all to herself. The 28 year old wore a sheer, corset Valentino gown that gave her girl-next-door look a refreshing amount of edge. The night was also an opportunity to reignite rumors that she and alleged ex-beau Leonardo DiCaprio were back together, when they showed up at the after party minutes apart. As much as no one on social media seems to give a damn about this couple, I appreciate the level of mystique.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner

It feels like 2015 again, in that the Jenner sisters are producing the most headlines of anyone in their family. One of them is rumored to be dating Bad Bunny—whose white floral train and backless tux was a highlight of the evening—while the other is allegedly courting Timothée Chalamet. Neither sibling had her rumored man on her arm at the event. But they probably should have, to distract from these looks!

Kendall’s swimwear-inspired outfit, paired with platform boots, felt like a half-assed attempt at punk. And Kylie’s red-and-blue ensemble was the least striking of her recent Jean Paul Gaultier looks. Posing with their older sister Kim, who seemingly just threw a bunch of pearls over a Skims waist trainer, the typically fashionable family looked like a carnival crew.

Paris Hilton

As much as I despise Paris Hilton’s current redemption arc, her first-ever Met Gala appearance, amid the Kardashians’ cultural decline, at least offered an interesting narrative. We also got her mother, Kathy Hilton, giving updates on her arrival time in the comments of Vogue’s Instagram Live. So that was fun!

Maya Hawke

Maya Hawke strikes me as the type of nepo baby that’s too cool to attend a Met Gala. Nevertheless, the Stranger Things star channeled her famous mother, Uma Thurman, in more ways than one. She opted for a bridal Prada look, bringing to mind her mother’s most famous Quentin Tarantino role. She also wore a bag inspired by the Prada purse her mother brought to the 1995 Oscars. Honestly, if you’re a nepo baby, your No. 1 priority should be to remind me of your cool mom.

Honorable mentions

Congratulations to Kristen Stewart for finally finding a Chanel look that works with her androgynous, punk vibe. (Extra points for the cool, IDGAF poses.) Elle Fanning also brought some character to an otherwise pristine event, looking like a bride who got lost in a forest. Less impressive nepo babies were Lila Moss, who had apparently already been debuted by her mother, Kate Moss, at last year’s event. (It’s unclear what we should think of the 20-year-old model, other than that she strongly resembles her mom.) Allison Williams also showed up in a gorgeous Patou gown that wasn’t the most flattering color on the pale beauty. Regardless, the Williams-aissance rages on!