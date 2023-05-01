Fashion

The 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet Is the Best Game of Dress-Up

Anna Wintour led the charge on Monday night as 400 celebrities and fashion peacocks dressed up to pay homage to Karl Lagerfeld at the crazy style-palooza that is the Met Gala.

Elizabeth Hunt Brockway

Editorial Visual Director

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

The Met Gala is a riot of fashion, with a theme—this year, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” (the subject of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute exhibit, May 5-July 16)—that some stick to, and some, well, go their on way. Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, who wields her red pen with ruthless precision when it comes to the guest list, came with rumored beau Bill Nighy. Penélope Cruz and Dua Lipa, two of the co-chairs of the evening, arrived in chic white. And then the games began!

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy.

Theo Wargo/Getty

Gisele Bundchen

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Anok Yai

John Shearer/Getty

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman.

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty

Maya Hawke

John Shearer/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski.

John Shearer/Getty

Taika Waititi

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Lila and Kate Moss

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Naomi Campbell

Theo Wargo/Getty

Penélope Cruz.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Rita Ora in Prabal Gurung.

John Shearer/Getty

Olivia Wilde

Noam Galai/GA/Getty

Chloe Fineman.

ANDREW KELLY/Reuters

Ariana De Bose

Theo Wargo/Getty

Phoebe Bridgers in Tory Burch.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Maude Apatow

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Quinta Brunson

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Emma Chamberlain.

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty

David Byrne

Michael Buckner/Getty

Gabrielle Union

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Dwayne Wade

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Margaret Qualley

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

La La Anthony.

ANDREW KELLY/Reuters

Wendi and Grace Murdoch

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty

Ice Spice

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Irina Shayk

Noam Galai/GA/Getty

Roger and Mirka Federer

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Gety

Alexi Ashe and Seth Meyers

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin

Michael Buckner/Getty

Christine Chiu

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty