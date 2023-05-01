The 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet Is the Best Game of Dress-Up

The Met Gala is a riot of fashion, with a theme—this year, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” (the subject of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute exhibit, May 5-July 16)—that some stick to, and some, well, go their on way. Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, who wields her red pen with ruthless precision when it comes to the guest list, came with rumored beau Bill Nighy. Penélope Cruz and Dua Lipa, two of the co-chairs of the evening, arrived in chic white. And then the games began!