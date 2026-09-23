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FINAL DAYS

Only Person Dolly Parton Allowed to Visit Her Deathbed Revealed

A longtime companion was by the music legend’s side.

FILE PHOTO: American country music star Dolly Parton performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)/File Photo

Cathal McNaughton/REUTERS

By Meera Navlakha

Dolly Parton allowed one special person to be by her side on her deathbed, TMZ has learned.

The country music legend barred nearly everyone from being with her in her final days, the outlet reports, because she didn’t want people to see her as she ailed. However, Parton asked for Cheryl Riddle, her hair and makeup artist for decades, to be present.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JOHNNY CARSON -- Pictured: Musical guest Dolly Parton performs on December 14, 1990

Parton, the best-selling female country music artist of all time, was known for her signature aesthetics.

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 23: Dolly Parton performs during halftime in the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
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Sources close to Parton say Riddle would have had to do the singer’s hair and makeup regardless, so Parton was OK with seeing her before she passed.

Parton was widely known for her signature style and outright glamour, from her kaleidoscopic eyeshadow to her rhinestone outfits, high heels, and larger-than-life blonde locks.

The music icon died on August 25 at age 80 at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Parton was battling an undisclosed form of cancer but had frequent bouts of health issues before her death. In the last year, she had to cancel several scheduled performances.

Signs, candles and flowers near Dolly Parton's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after it was announced that the country music icon died.

Signs, candles and flowers near Dolly Parton's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after it was announced that the country music icon died.

Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Her cancer diagnosis was kept under wraps from the public and even most family members, her sister Stella revealed. “Dolly did not want anybody to tell that because Dolly could not bear negative things and she would not have wanted her fans worried about it,” Stella told CBS Mornings’ Gayle King. “She didn’t want a lot of the family worried about it. Some of us knew, the ones that were closer, but not every relative.”

She ultimately “did not want people sad,” her sister said.

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Parton secretly flew to Frankfurt, Germany, for experimental treatment before her death last year.

The icon remained discreet after her death, rejecting a public memorial. According to her longtime business partner Danny Nozell, Parton did not want a “traditional memorial.” TMZ reported that the award-winning singer had an open casket service and “looked fantastic.” She was laid to rest in Nashville at the Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum.

DOLLY PARTON'S MOUNTAIN MAGIC CHRISTMAS -- Pictured: Dolly Parton -- (Photo by: Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty Images)

Parton only wanted her longtime hair and wig artist by her deathbed.

Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty Images

According to TMZ, one of the few family members who did see Parton right before her death was her nephew, Bryan Seaver. Seaver, who had broken the news of her death to the public as per Parton’s wish, is now embroiled in an ugly feud with Parton’s estate and manager.

In his video message to Parton’s fans and followers, Seaver revealed one of the “Jolene” singer’s final requests.

“Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton, because after a life wearing heavy rhinestones,” he said, “She finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest.”

Dolly Parton and Bryan Seaver
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Meera Navlakha
Meera NavlakhaEntertainment Reporter

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