TALK IS CHEAP Oscar-Winning Trump Nemesis Mocks Musk With One Question Musk pumped nearly half a billion dollars into the midterms, just to watch Republicans lose across the country.

Legendary actor and vocal Trump critic Robert De Niro has mocked Elon Musk for wasting hundreds of millions of dollars on backing losing Republican midterm candidates.

The Oscar-winning star of The Godfather II and Raging Bull couldn’t help but take a dig at the MAGA tech billionaire during a screening in New York City of Alex Gibney’s near four-hour-long documentary, Musk, which is highly critical of the world’s richest man.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Elon Musk spent about 300 million dollars getting Trump elected in 2024,” De Niro said while introducing the film. “And he just spent close to half a billion on Republicans in this past week’s election. How did that turn out for you?”

The remarks prompted cheers and laughter from the crowd at the screening at Crosby Hotel in Manhattan.

Robert De Niro has been a thorn in Donald Trump's side for years. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Musk, Trump’s on-again, off-again ally, pumped around $445 million in Republican-backed PACS and causes ahead of November’s elections, making him the GOP’s biggest backer of the midterm cycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Musk’s financial support did not stop the GOP from suffering an electoral wipeout, as Democrats swept control of the House, the Senate, and several gubernatorial elections.

“In the fight between Musk’s money and democracy, democracy won,” De Niro said while introducing the documentary.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for Our Obsessed Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“But just like his grotesque Cybertruck, Musk isn’t going anywhere,” De Niro added. “It’s a reminder that while we’re celebrating the massive electoral repudiation of Trump and Trumpism, we have to be vigilant.”

“And not just vigilant,” he continued. “We have to be ready to take action. This is an important film. I hope you’ll be as moved as I was by it, and then spread the word.”

MAGA candidates lost their midterm races across the country in the midterms, despite Musk and Trump's backing. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

De Niro then handed the mic over to Gibney, whose previous acclaimed documentaries include Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room and the Oscar-winning Taxi to the Dark Side.

Gibney made sure to thank De Niro “for all you have done for all of the resistance.”

The director also shared a Deadline article about the actor openly mocking Musk on X—the social media site the billionaire owns—adding, “Go, Bob!”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register