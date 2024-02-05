Just how many hilarious, iconic actresses can Palm Royale pack into one short trailer? If you guessed about a dozen, you’d be correct. Led by Kristen Wiig, this 1960s-set Apple TV+ comedy looks willing and able to fill The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel-shaped hole in all of our hearts. The Palm Royale trailer, which premiered at today’s Television Critics Association winter press day, is equivalent to a spring break beach vacay.

Wiig stars as Maxine Simmons, a gorgeous blonde who aches to be a social butterfly. Maxine has everything going for her: the looks, the extraverted personality, the colorful fashion. What Maxine lacks, though, is imperative to the Palm Beach scene—she doesn’t have any social skills. Feel you, Maxine.

Although Maxine yearns to join the glamorous women for lunch at the Palm Royale club, none of them want to accept her. She literally has to climb in through the back gate, barred from entrance. Although Maxine can’t win over a single Palm Royale lady, she jumps the social ladder, attempting to win over gossip queen Evelyn (Allison Janney).

She fails. Oh, does she fail. Maxine fails so hard that it’s almost an art.

“I don’t like you, Maxine,” is all Evelyn can say to her new stalker.

But, again, this seems to be the vibe towards Maxine—who is already such an intriguing protagonist—in general around the Palm Beach area. The trailer reveals its star-studded cast by showing how much everyone loathes Maxine.

“You’re very good at making things awkward,” says Dinah (Leslie Bibb).

But eventually, Maxine finds a way to get ahead of Evelyn and her crew, starting a feud in the Palm Beach area. Stars like Laura Dern, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Kaia Gerber, and even Carol Burnett (!!) have to pick a side in the war ensuing between the wealthy socialites and Maxine’s awkward-but-persistent takedown.

Palm Royale is based on the novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel. The series is created by Abe Sylvia, who is best known for producing the brilliant dark comedy Dead to Me, as well as writing The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which won Jessica Chastain her first Oscar.

Palm Royale premieres on Apple TV+ on March 20.