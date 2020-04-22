“I’m just a girl who cain’t say no…”

Allison Janney has broken out into song. This one is from the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic Oklahoma!, sung by the coyly promiscuous Ado Annie—a role for which, when you think about it, Janney would have been perfect casting once upon a time.

Don’t worry. The dire state of quarantine hasn’t spiraled to spontaneous showtune combustion, at least not yet. Janney is merely musically explaining a conundrum, the collateral plight of a performer who is, somehow, perfect casting for just about everything. When that’s the case, you get asked to do a lot of things. And when you’re like Janney, a girl who, by her own admission, “cain’t,” you don’t say no.