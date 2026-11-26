At the last minute, the four-time Emmy winner comes off the bench and crushes it.

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Delivering a eulogy is daunting, as The Lowdown’s second-season finale proves. Rather than succumb to AI rewrites or a too-dry biography, a celebrated piece of existing work can speak directly to the heart without losing the personal touch.

No matter how skilled the speaker, Dylan Thomas’ famous “Do not go gentle into that good night” packs a punch. But in the hands of an actor like Peter Dinklage, the poem about death gets a new lease of life through his passionate, angry delivery, illustrating why Sterlin Harjo’s genre-bending FX series is a 2026 TV highlight.

[WARNING: Spoilers ahead for The Lowdown Season 2 finale]

Casting recognizable names alongside Ethan Hawke, like Dinklage, Tommy Lee Jones, Keith David, Betty Gilpin, and, in the final scene, Juliette Lewis, adds another zing, and come January, this ensemble deserves to be feted with an Actor Award nomination (among others). Hopefully, a season renewal announcement is imminent. With this finale landing during the Thanksgiving holiday—when complicated family dynamics play out in real time—escaping to this corner of the world might seem like a respite. There is no better time to catch up.

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A funeral brings people back together, with Dinklage reprising his guest role as Wendell, Lee Raybon’s (Hawke) one-time business partner and bestie. Lee had a complicated relationship with his father, Lee “Frog” Raybon Sr. (Jones), but Wendell doesn’t carry the same baggage.

Much like the episode in which Frog died, “The Tower” is an emotional roller coaster for Lee Jr., juggling personal and professional duties. Even if Lee doesn’t take credit, successfully bringing to light the corruption taking place within the Fresh Start diversion program that is illegally making huge profits off the labor of prisoners (as well as the two deaths linked to this venture) is a huge win.

FX's The Lowdown -- "Hot Weeners!" Season 2, Episode 7 -- Pictured: (l-r) Eddie Spears as Mekko, Ethan Hawke as Lee Raybon. CR: Shane Brown/FX Shane Brown/Shane Brown

This case isn’t entirely resolved as Judge Jed Sallsman (John Hawkes) evades punishment by laying the blame at the feet of his partners in crime. While Lee’s quest to bring down the rich and guilty is far from over—the final scene is particularly juicy—much of the episode is dedicated to Frog’s funeral and wake, and it is time well spent.

Dinklage’s stage experience is as evident here as it was whenever Tyrion was given the floor to wax lyrical in Game of Thrones, for which he won a staggering four Emmy Awards. Here, he embodies the word “rage” through his fiery intonation, nodding to the anger stage of grief that many viewers will understand.

FX's The Lowdown -- "The Tower" Season 2, Episode 8 -- Pictured: Tommy Lee Jones as Frog. CR: Shane Brown/FX Shane Brown/Shane Brown

Wendell wasn’t even meant to give the eulogy, but he steps up when a teary Ray (Michael Hitchcock) says he can’t get through what he’s prepared. Wendell also doesn’t want to read Ray’s remarks because “a poet deserves a poet’s funeral.”

Enter Dylan Thomas.

Much like W.H. Auden’s heart-shattering “Funeral Blues,” Thomas’ seminal poem is a go-to for conveying the passing of a loved one. Whether Thomas is writing about his own experience or not, as has been speculated (even if it was written before his father died), the speaker directs the sentiments toward their patriarch. Previously featured in movies like Interstellar and Dangerous Minds, it illustrates the human condition, our desire to survive, and the power of an impassioned refrain.

FX's The Lowdown -- "The Tower" Season 2, Episode 8 -- Pictured: (l-r) Josh Fadem as Abel Bell, Micheal Hitchcock as Ray, Jude Barnett as Cousin Henry, Siena East as Deidra. CR: Shane Brown/FX Shane Brown/Shane Brown

Instead of a cheat code to elicit emotions, Harjo—who wrote and directed the finale—underscores the complicated relationship between Lee and his father, as well as Lee’s dynamic with Wendell. This is only Dinklage’s second appearance as Wendell, yet the weight of their history is evident.

Bickering doubles as a love language for this pairing, so when Wendell pulls his phone from his pocket, it reignites an old argument about using Google last season. But Lee approves when Wendell says he is looking up Dylan Thomas. While this eulogy is for the congregation, Wendell first locks eyes with Lee alone, starting at a quiet register before building to a crescendo. Thunder rumbles in the background as Wendell continues, cutting between the funeral and images of Frog from this season: happily with Francis (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and every emotion with Lee, including fury.

FX's The Lowdown -- "The Tower" Season 2, Episode 8 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tommy Lee Jones as Frog, Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Francis, Micheal Hitchcock as Ray. CR: Shane Brown/FX Shane Brown/Shane Brown

It isn’t a long poem, but Wendell is emotionally spent by the final “Rage, rage against the dying of the light.” Sometimes a fight isn’t with fists; words can be weapons, too.

But this is far from a one-sided interaction, and it is another case of Hawke giving his scene partner his all through zero dialogue. Lee doesn’t need to remove his sunglasses because the rest of his face conveys it all. By the end, Lee looks dumbstruck; for so long, anger had been his go-to response toward his father. There is fear in this montage of past moments that this negativity has seeped into his relationship with Francis, but there is still time to address this. Lee and Francis hugging immediately after and a second poem reading at the wake highlight that they are far from doomed.

This being The Lowdown, Harjo doesn’t linger in this heavy space for long, ensuring it is never too maudlin. Ray yells “Rage!” as if compelled by a higher order, and the bagpiper Frog requested makes an awkward entrance. Laughter is just as vital as tears to this kind of grieving experience, and this episode has both.

FX's The Lowdown -- "The Tower" Season 2, Episode 8 -- Pictured: (l-r) Cody Lightning as Waylon, Rachel Crowl as Sally, Keith David as Marty, Kaniehtiio Horn as Samantha. CR: Shane Brown/FX Shane Brown/Shane Brown

A now-sober Wendell can’t risk the boozy reception, and while it is good to see he is on an upswing, he misses out on another poetry reading that hits square in the heart. The notebook Lee took from his father’s storage unit in “Leaving and Coming Back” includes a poem that Frog wrote shortly after Lee’s birth, which Francis chooses to read at Sweet Emily’s diner to the remaining mourners.

The unshowy transition from Francis to Frog, sitting in a booth behind her, emphasizes the matter-of-factness of Jones’ delivery. The Oscar winner has already reminded audiences earlier this season that he can mesmerize, and he does so once again. Jones can sell a single line or a monologue, and in this case it is most definitely the latter.

We see the older Frog sharing the thoughts of his younger self, who hasn’t yet had a thorny decades-long relationship with his son. Fears percolate about messing up fatherhood (“And I don’t aim to. But life is long until it’s short”) and about baby Lee. “I hope he ain’t scared of nothing,” Frog says. The way Lee faces his opponents without a second thought for his safety illustrates that Frog got his wish.

FX's The Lowdown -- "The Tower" Season 2, Episode 8 -- Pictured: Ethan Hawke as Lee Raybon. CR: Shane Brown/FX Shane Brown/Shane Brown

It is an extraordinary scene in an episode (and season) full of them, with Hawke’s crumpled face conveying the crush of losing a father with whom he had a difficult relationship, and the realization that this room full of people is here as much for him as for Frog (more so, even).

Before this extraordinary delivery from Jones is a rousing group sing-along to Willie Nelson’s “Stay All Night (Stay a Little Longer)” led by diner owner Sally (Rachel Crowl). During the credits, funeral director Randy (Jacob Tovar) gets his wish to sing “Red River Valley” on the guitar. Every actor adds texture and color to Harjo’s corner of Tulsa, with Hawke leading the way.

In a world where the arts are constantly under threat of cuts or risk losing their soul amid mergers and AI, this finale reminds us of the shared experience poetry and music offer. Wendell’s “rage, rage against the dying of the light” battle cry also applies to the written word.

Through Dinklage’s delivery of Thomas’ poem and the existence of a show like The Lowdown, this fire won’t be snuffed out anytime soon. Otherwise, we rage.

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