NAILED IT Rachel Maddow Pitches Lame Dunk Reality Show for Loser Trump The MS NOW host said the president would be a great fit.

Rachel Maddow has the perfect idea for what Donald Trump should do next.

The MS NOW host pitched a TV show she thinks would be perfect for the lame duck president during an appearance on The View.

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“Did you ever watch that show, Pimp My Ride?” Maddow asked the hosts. “It’s my favorite reality show of all time. I thought somebody should suggest to Donald Trump—he loves all the redecorating stuff, and turning the Oval Office gold, and erecting statues everywhere.

“Somebody offer him a TV show that’s like, Trump My House or Trump My Town, and give him little budgets to go put up foamcore, gold things,” she quipped.

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The American version of Pimp Ride ran from 2004 to 2007 on MTV and was hosted by rapper Xzibit, who gave makeovers to people’s everyday vehicles. (A 2015 report from The Hollywood Reporter uncovered that the makeovers were almost entirely fake.)

Trump has embarked on a mission to give the White House a golden makeover. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg had a slightly different suggestion for Trump’s next move: “What if we said, ‘Give us back $1 billion, and you can go to the island. You can buy that island. You put all the gold you want.”

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Joy Behar added, “Good idea—Riker’s Island.”

Maddow said Trump could use his favorite pastime, redecorating, for a new reality show. Donald Trump/TruthSocial

Maddow shared her thoughts in response to Joy Behar’s question about whether the midterms signaled the “end of the MAGA movement.” She said she wasn’t so sure. “I don’t know. I mean, the president will be the president for the next couple of years,” she said, but added, “He could leave,” perhaps if he were offered an exciting enough TV opportunity.”

A new sign and gold ornamentation adorn the door of the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 14, 2026. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

After all, the midterms were a major repudiation of his time in office, she said. “The thing that has stuck with me since the midterms—and it’s not about what the results were overall—but it’s about the turnout. The turnout was the second-highest voter turnout in a century,” Maddow explained.

Donald Trump is reportedly planning his comeback after the midterms rout. Eric Lee/REUTERS

“Strongmen all over the world are saying, ‘Elections don’t matter,’ and ‘I, alone, can fix it,’ and ‘The government is weak, and elections are weak, and your vote doesn’t really count, and it’s all rigged.’ They have the same message all over the world, but that’s telling people not to vote. That it’s not worth voting because voting doesn’t count,” she continued.

What Maddow is celebrating most is that the American people “turned out in such huge numbers—Latinos, African American voters, everyone” to “say, ‘We don’t believe you. Actually, we do believe in our system, and we’re going to use it to make our lives better.’”

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