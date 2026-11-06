‘BUYER’S REMORSE’ NFL Icon Busted Lying In Bid to Deny Coming Out as MAGA New information shows Rob Gronkowski was more directly involved with Turning Point USA than he admitted.

Former Patriots tight end Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski was more central to MAGA organization Turning Point’s messaging than he has suggested, according to new screengrabs of the organization’s text message outreach.

The images run counter to the “false narrative” Gronkowski said emerged following his surprise appearance in the battleground state of New Hampshire on Election Day, alongside Turning Point’s other celebrity endorsers, including Nicki Minaj, Mike Tyson, and Floyd Mayweather, Jr.

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According to Courier’s Chief Political Correspondent, Colin Booth, Turning Point heavily featured Gronk in promotional messages.

Screenshots show Gronk was a major part of Turning Point's promotions. X/screengrab

“@TPUSA put out a whole package of graphics and videos on Gronk’s work with the group on Election Day,” the reporter wrote.

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The Daily Beast reached out to Turning Point USA and Gronkowski’s representatives for comment.

One message sent from Turning Point is written as if Gronk addressed voters himself. X/screengrab

The screengrabs Booth posted show the organization promoting the NFL star’s appearances in New Hampshire, with posters that read, “Come Meet Gronk on Election Day.” Turning Point also blasted out text messages to supporters written as if sent directly from the NFL legend. “What’s up, New Hampshire, it’s Gronk!” one message begins. “Election Day is almost here, and it’s time to make your game plan for November 3.”

The NFL legend's appearance was promoted alongside Turning Point's other celebrity endorsers. X/screengrab

When Gronk was photographed interacting with voters, the organization sent photos and videos to its supporter list, encouraging them to “Get Out and Vote Now!”

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That same day, a Turning Point spokesperson told CBS News that Gronk was not an official part of the organization and had only stopped by their booth.

Both Gronkowski and Turning Point say the former NFL player is not affiliated with the organization. Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images for for OBB Media -

After the Democrats swept the midterms, Gronk posted a statement on his Instagram account, insisting that he was “not endorsed by or affiliated with Turning Point USA” and that he found the insinuation, after visiting a Turning Point booth in the battleground state, “upsetting.”

Turning Point USA used Gronk's image to promote its platform. Gronk blamed the "media" for the "narrative" that he is affiliated with the organization. X/screengrab

Despite the close relationship depicted by Turning Point’s messages, Gronk blamed the “media” for “running with” the narrative that he was trying to get out the Republican vote.

He explained, “After stopping at Goffstown High School, we crossed the street to greet excited fans yelling out our names before leaving to the next location. We simply took some pictures, and I signed some things for them before leaving,” and emphasized that he “took photos with people across the political spectrum throughout that morning.”

Gronkowski, based in Florida, appeared at polling locations in New Hampshire on Election Day but claims the appearance was nonpartisan. X/ @robert_kruse15

He doubled down in an interview with local New Hampshire outlet WMUR-TV, saying, “I just went up to New Hampshire to encourage people to vote. I was tied with no parties.”

One commenter on a Facebook clip of the interview questioned, “Why was I getting texts from Turning Point telling me you were going to be their surprise guest?”

Booth wrote in his post exposing the messages, “Seems a lot more like buyer’s remorse than anything else.”

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