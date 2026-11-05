WHO, ME? NFL Star Has Epic Meltdown After Outing Himself as MAGA The football champion is now denying affiliation with a right-wing group.

NFL legend Rob Gronkowski is denying any affiliation with the conservative advocacy nonprofit Turning Point USA after he and his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, appeared in photos with group members on Election Day in New Hampshire.

“It has been upsetting and eye opening to see the narratives around my visit to NH on Election Day with Camille,” the former Patriots tight end wrote on his Instagram story Thursday. “In regard to the images and videos circulating we are not endorsed by or affiliated with Turning Point USA.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rob Gronkowski waved a flag outside a New Hampshire polling location. X/ @robert_kruse15

“Gronk” signed jerseys and posed for photos outside a tent for the ultraconservative organization. He was also seen posing with Republican gubernatorial incumbent Kelly Ayotte and signed a campaign sign for Henry Giasson, a Republican running for state representative outside various polling locations.

Gronkowski previously stayed out of politics publicly but has been registered as a Republican in Florida, where he appears to currently reside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turning Point USA made extensive, failed efforts in New Hampshire to elect Republican loser John Sununu to the Senate over Democrat Chris Pappas. A spokesperson for the Charlie Kirk-founded organization said Gronkowski wasn’t explicitly in New Hampshire with the group but walked by their tent and took photos with members.

Gronkowski and Karina Nicholas, the Communications Director for the New Hampshire Republican Party, in front of a Turning Point Action tent. X/ @KNicholasNH

“After stopping at Goffstown high school we crossed the street to greet excited fans yelling out our names before leaving to the next location,” Gronkowski wrote in his post. “We simply took some pictures and I signed some things for them before leaving.”

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for Our Obsessed Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“We took photos with people across the political spectrum throughout that morning,” the post continued. “We cannot control what the media has made of it and running with - so we are here to shut down the false narratives.”

Other celebrities also gathered to support Republicans in the Granite State on Election Day. Among those who joined Gronkowski in New Hampshire Tuesday were MAGA fanatics like rapper Nicki Minaj, NCAA All-American swimmer Riley Gaines, boxing champions Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson, and more—none of whom reside in the state.

Gronkowski denied an affiliation with Turning Point on Instagram. Instagram/ @gronk

It’s still unclear what brought Gronkowski and the MAGA celebrities to New Hampshire polling places on Election Day, but Gronkowski insists he and Turning Point are separate entities.

“It’s disappointing to see an innocent moment stripped of context and turned into clickbait,” Gronkowski’s post concluded. “Our message has always been and always will be to treat everyone with kindness and hope you all will do the same.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register