DRUBBING Trump-Endorsed Candidate Humiliated by Hometown Vote The congressional candidate lost in the same district where Karoline Leavitt was defeated four years ago. Kevin Lamarque/Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

A Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for Congress in New Hampshire was defeated handily on Tuesday—and by an even larger margin in his hometown.

Anthony DiLorenzo, a 62-year-old real estate developer and car dealership owner, lost to Stefany Shaheen, a former Portsmouth city councilor and health tech entrepreneur, in the state’s first congressional district, the Associated Press reported. At publication time, Shaheen, the daughter of retiring New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, had 57 percent to DiLorenzo’s 43, with 87 percent of the votes counted.

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Anthony DiLorenzo welcomed Donald Trump's endorsement in New Hampshire's first congressional district. DiLorenzo for Congress

In Portsmouth, where DiLorenzo—who was born in New Jersey—has lived for over a decade, Tuesday’s results were worse for him: 75 percent to 25 percent.

DiLorenzo attended the University of New Hampshire in the 1980s, and in 2022 gave the Durham school $4 million to renovate its main sports arena. But that donation couldn’t prevent him from losing to Shaheen in that town; he garnered just 15 percent of the vote to Shaheen’s 85 percent.

Democratic US Senate candidate Chris Pappas and Democratic candidate for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District Stefany Shaheen meet with community members at Francoeur's Cafe. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Elsewhere in New Hampshire on Tuesday, Trump-endorsed Republican Senate candidate John Sununu lost to Rep. Chris Pappas, who will now succeed the elder Shaheen.

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New Hampshire native Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary-turned-Fox News contributor, was in a sour mood reacting to the news on air.

“I was in New Hampshire this morning, woke up, cast my ballot for John E. Sununu,” said Leavitt, who posted a photo of herself also voting for DiLorenzo and Republican Gov. Kelly Ayotte. “I am sad to see not enough of my fellow Granite Staters did the same.”

Leavitt, 29, lost to Pappas when she ran for Congress in 2022. One contributor to her ill-fated campaign was DiLorenzo.

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