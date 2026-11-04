THE LOSERS CLUB Newly Outed MAGA NFL Icon Humiliated by Stunning Loss The four-time Super Bowl champion has lost big on Election Day. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Buoniconti

A four-time Super Bowl champion has found himself on the losing side after abruptly declaring his allegiance to a Trump-endorsed candidate on Election Day.

Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski, a New England Patriots legend, made headlines on Election Day after appearing in New Hampshire at an event hosted by Turning Point USA—the ultra-conservative organization founded by Charlie Kirk.

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The champion tight end, who previously avoided politics, met voters and candidates at polling places across the battleground state on Tuesday. It marked the first time he threw himself into the political ring, despite being a registered Republican in Florida.

Gronkowski and Karina Nicholas, the Communications Director for the New Hampshire Republican Party. X/ @KNicholasNH

But the star athlete chose an unfortunate time to declare his allegiance to Republicans. Just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas defeated former Republican Sen. John E. Sununu, the Associated Press reported—keeping a vital Senate seat under Democratic control.

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Turning Point USA, which Gronkowski appeared to rally for, has made extensive efforts in the Granite State to elect Sununu over Pappas.

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In July, Tyler Bower, the chief operating officer for Turning Point Action, told CNN the organization was putting “the biggest ground force that’s ever been put on the ground in New Hampshire for Republicans.”

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the organization claimed Gronkowski wasn’t with the group in an official capacity, but merely walked by their tent and snapped photos with members.

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He was seen posing with Republican gubernatorial incumbent Kelly Ayotte and signed a campaign sign for Henry Giasson, a Republican running for state representative.

The crushing loss for Republicans comes as MAGA celebrities united in a last-ditch effort to shore up support for Donald Trump’s party.

Gronkowski was joined in the state on Election Day by rapper Nicki Minaj, NCAA All-American swimmer Riley Gaines, boxing champions Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson, and more—none of whom call the state home.

Minaj, for her part, has grown close with members of the administration since she attended Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest late last year as a celebrity speaker. Last month, Steven Cheung, the White House communications director, joked that Minaj’s fervent loyalty to Trump could score her a job as the next press secretary.

Former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola also posed for grinning photos outside a polling place at a New Hampshire high school, according to Boston’s WCVB 5.

One prominent New Hampshire voter, Karoline Leavit, had the misfortune of learning the state’s election outcomes live on Fox News.

“I was in New Hampshire this morning, woke up, cast my ballot for John E. Sununu,” the former White House press secretary said, smiling meekly. ”I am sad to see not enough of my fellow Granite Staters did the same."

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