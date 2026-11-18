PICK ME Rob Lowe Reveals He Begged to Star in Secret MAGA Movie The actor said Ben Shapiro initially thought he was “way too handsome” for the role.

Get the Obsessed newsletter delivered straight to your inbox SIGN UP By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Rob Lowe has revealed that he directly asked to star in Ben Shapiro’s Soviet prison drama, which critics are calling a “dull, turgid slog.”

MAGA fanatic and struggling screenwriter Shapiro wrote the screenplay for Confession, an interrogation film set almost entirely in Soviet Moscow’s Lubyanka Prison in 1938. Shapiro’s production company, The Daily Wire, produced and distributed the “terminally tedious” movie in which Lowe plays a prisoner who must decide whether to save himself by implicating a dissident priest. James Franco plays his Soviet interrogator.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rob Lowe has compared political party affiliation to recreational drug use - both of which he thinks are overrated.

Lowe, whom Slate described as “kinda sorta a libertarian,” has compared political party loyalty to recreational drug use (he added he’s been sober for years). He told The Free Press’ Suzy Weiss on her Second Thought podcast that he had no problem signing onto a right-wing Daily Wire movie. The Free Press was one of the few outlets to release a positive review of Confession; MAGA-curious Bari Weiss, Suzy’s sister, founded the conservative publication.

Lowe and Shapiro had met several times in passing, so Shapiro sent Lowe the script to see whether Lowe could connect him with actors who wouldn’t shy away from a MAGA-produced film.

Ben Shapiro wrote a screenplay. YouTube/ The Daily Wire

“I called Ben and said, ‘This is fantastic,’” Lowe told Weiss. “And he was like, ‘Well, do you think you know anybody 50-ish leading man who would not be scared just because I wrote it?’ And I go, ‘Yeah, me.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lowe said he told Shapiro, “I’ve worked with the most left-wing writers in the world. Why wouldn’t I also work with the most right-wing writers in the world?”

In a separate interview, Lowe said that Shapiro told him, “You’re Rob Lowe. If you ask to play a part, the answer is yes, but I’m just telling you you’re way too handsome for this.”

The film struggled to find a distributor. The plan, Lowe said, was to debut in a film festival and let momentum build from there. But festivals didn’t want the “tough-going” movie, which Lowe blamed on Hollywood’s alleged obsession with political correctness.

“The thought would be, we’d play in a film festival, we would get some buzz—never happened—and then Netflix would pick it up… Crickets. Absolute crickets,” Lowe said. “So then it defaults to the Daily Wire to be the distributor. And I’m like, ‘Hell yeah.’ I want people to see this movie. And good for them for putting it out.”

Screenwriter Ben Shapiro. YouTube/ Ben Shapiro

“But that wasn’t originally going to be the life of the movie. My thought would be like, Focus Features would see it in Venice and like it,” he continued. “But people are definitely in a place where a lot of people cannot see a work just for its work. They have to do the math of ‘What does it mean?’ and ‘What will people think?’ and ‘Does that mean I’m on this side or does that mean I’m on that side?’”

Lowe said he has friends across the political spectrum. He’s critical of Americans who don’t.

“For every Jane Fonda I have a Ben Shapiro,” he said. “For every Jimmy Kimmel I’ve got Bill O’Reilly.”

“I feel like that’s what’s lacking,” he added. “People do not have any type of leash for other people in their orbit. But to me, that’s what you want: people who think differently than you. And by the way, I’m not saying I agree with any of these people, but I don’t want to hear the same conversation and the same story over and over. And I really appreciate different opinions.”

Actor James Franco stars as a Soviet interrogator. YouTube/ The Daily Wire

Most of the reviews, though, criticize Shapiro’s writing rather than just his politics.

The film “becomes less an interrogation than a literary salon in which the names of Dostoevsky, Pushkin and Tolstoy are dropped so often that a drinking game could be devised from it,” The Hollywood Reporter’s Frank Scheck wrote. “The endless verbiage (the film runs a numbing 132 minutes) proves stultifying.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register