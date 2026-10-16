'BITTER HACK' Roseanne’s Ex Rips TV Icon for Trashing MAGA Sitcom Star The defense came as a surprise, given the exes’ turbulent divorce. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Tom Arnold has slammed sitcom legend Chuck Lorre as an “angry, dry drunk” after Lorre torched Roseanne Barr, Arnold’s Trumpy ex-wife, in his new memoir Sitcom.

Lorre, 73, exposed Barr’s aggressive behavior on the set of the hit sitcom Roseanne, where he and Arnold, 67, were writers. “There was malice,” he wrote, adding Barr “fundamentally hated that other people wrote words that she would say.” Arnold fired Lorre at Barr’s request in 1992, though Barr has claimed she fired Lorre herself.

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Barr, 73, has since gone full MAGA; her racist tweets resurfacing canceled the 2018 Roseanne reboot after just nine episodes.

Tom Arnold and Roseanne Barr were married for four years. Jesse Grant

Barr hired Arnold for Roseanne in 1989, though they met five years earlier in the Minneapolis comedy scene. In 1990, four days after Barr divorced her first husband, actor Bill Pentland, she married Arnold. Barr filed for divorce four years later, citing “irreconcilable differences.” She also filed for a temporary restraining order against Arnold and claimed he physically and verbally abused her.

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They’ve traded barbs over the years, but Arnold leaped to Barr’s defense to rail against Lorre. In the memoir, Lorre alleged that Arnold forced Roseanne writers to give him credit for scripts they’d written.

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“He thinks he’s brilliant and beloved like Norman Lear but Chuck ‘Chuckles’ Lorre’s a terrible human,” Arnold posted on on X at 4:00 am.

Arnold then nodded to Lorre’s Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage end card trolling the president, “He trashes Trump, but he is Trump & he’s a bitter hack who actually believes his lame vanity cards at the end of his lame shows are Paddy Chayefsky worthy.”

Chuck Lorre attends Project Angel Food's 2026 Angel Awards at Project Angel Food on September 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

In the tirade, Arnold insulted Lorre’s damaged relationship with actor Charlie Sheen. Sheen starred in Lorre’s Two and a Half Men before CBS and Warner Bros. fired him for his erratic behavior on set. Lorre wrote that Sheen’s addiction made him a “nightmare” to work with.

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“Chuckle’s made $800,000,000 off the backs of very talented women & a naive cracked up Charlie Sheen (clean & sober since he’s not under Lorre’s strange, abusive tutelage) then trashes them all to make him feel cool but don’t worry, Chuck hates himself more than he ever could,” Arnold wrote.

He concluded, “I wish everyone could’ve seen his arrogant, sad clown face the day Roseanne made me fire him.”

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