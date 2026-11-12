A-Lister Shares New Insight Into Marriage With ‘SNL’ Star
The Oscar nominee opened up about her home life.
Scarlett Johansson has revealed how she and Colin Jost balance their stardom with raising young children.
“I consider myself the CEO of our household,” she told The L.A. Times. “I’m a hands-on parent. I love being a mom. Kids have so much going on, and their lives are important.”
Johansson, 41, and Jost, 44, started dating in 2017 after Johansson hosted Saturday Night Live, where Jost co-anchors “Weekend Update.” They married in 2020. Now, Johansson is a frequent punchline in Jost’s “joke-swaps” with co-host Michael Che on SNL.
The couple had a son, Cosmo, in 2021. Johansson also has a 12-year-old daughter, Rose, from her previous marriage to French journalist Romain Dauriac; she and Dauriac share custody.
The two-time Oscar nominee said she and Jost coordinate their busy schedules to maintain a sense of normalcy for their children’s lives. Despite winning a Tony Award in 2010 for A View From the Bridge, Johansson said returning to Broadway isn’t compatible with parenting young kids.
Though they didn’t begin their romantic relationship until 2017, Johansson and Jost first met on SNL in January 2006. Jost had just joined the show as a writer, and Johansson was hosting for the first time. In his memoir, A Very Punchable Face, Jost called the Marvel star “beautiful, smart, sweet and intimidatingly sophisticated,” possessing ”a grace and a smile that I’ve still never seen in any other human.”
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Jost, who described his hair as “shaggy” and his demeanor as “slovenly” at the time, wrote in his book that Johansson “claims that she remembers thinking I was ‘cute’” during their first interaction.
On The Drew Barrymore Show in 2022, Johansson seemed to agree with Jost’s former self-assessment. When Barrymore asked whether she would have had a crush on Jost in high school, Johansson replied, “I don’t think so.”
She said her brothers had the same unflattering haircut as Jost throughout the ‘90s.
“I just can’t,” she said. “There’s no way. I mean, who decided on that cut as a stylish thing? What hairdresser was like, ‘I’ll try this’?”
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