The Fox News heavyweight doesn’t appear to regret his savage interview with Katie Zacharia.

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Sean Hannity is twisting the knife in Katie Zacharia’s short-lived career as the White House Press Secretary.

In a new Washington Post profile of the longtime Fox anchor, Hannity was questioned about his disastrous interview with Zacharia—a conversation that went so badly for Trump’s mouthpiece that she was fired just two days later.

Hannity, 64, has now said that the conversation was not “a sanctioned hit by the president.”

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“I was not trying to attack her in any way. But I knew as the interview was going on, I’m like, ‘Uh oh, you’re not putting this to rest at all,’” he says.

In his excruciating seven-minute conversation with Zacharia, Hannity had pressed the former lawyer about her first White House press briefing, which was widely criticized. He began the interview with a scathing review of both the briefing and her dubious credentials: “You had your first moment as press secretary—it’s been widely panned, I’m sure you’re aware,” he said. “It only lasted 14 minutes. You only took three questions, questions about your legal background, calling yourself a lawyer. You went to Pepperdine Law School, but you did not pass the bar exam.”

Katie Zacharia was the shortest serving White House press secretary in history. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Zacharia, 42, smiled forcefully throughout the interview and struggled to answer most of Hannity’s questions.

Hannity told the Post. “Her next briefing, if she had one, would have been a disaster, in my humble opinion. And I don’t wish that on anybody.”

After the Hannity interview, Zacharia performed similarly during a Fox & Friends appearance. She was released from her role the following day, having lasted just five days at the White House.

Many were surprised by Sean Hannity's brutal Katie Zacharia interview. X

She is the shortest-serving White House press secretary in U.S. history.

In the aftermath of her firing, Zacharia made it clear that she did not take Hannity’s line of questioning well. The short-lived Trump spokesperson unfollowed the Fox News heavyweight on X after she was fired, according to U.S. Politics Alert.

Speaking to the Post, Zacharia expressed her displeasure about the Fox interview more explicitly.

“The overt hostility was unexpected considering I was President Trump’s hand-selected press secretary,” she said. “Even a hostile anchor would likely not have treated me with such animosity.”

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