LIES UPON LIES Trump Nemesis Has 5-Word Burn for Vance’s MAGA Reversal The late-night host slammed the vice president for his thinly veiled attempt to backpedal away from Trump.

Seth Meyers has some choice words for Vice President JD Vance after his fragile attempt to reverse course.

After Republicans faced a devastating loss in Tuesday’s midterm elections, taking back control of both the House and the Senate, Vance issued a lengthy statement distancing himself from his own administration’s alienating and divisive policies. His words appeared to be a rebuke of the president himself, as Vance said the war in Iran was the biggest reason why MAGA took such a hit.

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“The real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone,” Vance, 42, wrote on X. “The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night,” he said, adding three other reasons: the skyrocketing cost of living, America’s relationship to Israel, and putting “America first.”

Vice President JD Vance blamed the Iran war for costing MAGA the election. Kevin Lamarque/Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“Our voters showed up. And the above four reasons are why many of them voted for Democrats,” Vance asserted.

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Meyers quickly retorted to Vance after reading his statement on air.

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“You know, whatever you think of the vice president, you got to give him some credit. He sat down, took the time to write a thoughtful reflection on the political landscape and his party’s failings, and we should applaud him for that,” began the NBC host sarcastically.

“In fact, I’ve written a lengthy and nuanced response. I hope you will bear with me here. Let’s see,” he continued.

Seth Meyers had a brutal message for the Vice President. YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

Meyers then held up note cards and read, “No one’s... f---ing... buying it.”

“You’re like a guy partying in the streets of New York with a brand new Knicks jersey over your old Spurs one,” he joked, addressing Vance. “You don’t get to be against the war now, eight months later, now that it’s clear everyone else hates it. Especially since you spent all of that time supporting it.”

JD Vance spent months defending the war in Iran. YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

The vice president has spent months justifying the war in Iran, which has been wildly unpopular with American citizens and condemned worldwide. Vance has openly said it is not a war, that it’s been won, and that Trump will ensure it doesn’t go on “forever.”

The war began in February of this year and has not yet ended.

“Vance didn’t just spend months enthusiastically defending the war, he specifically went out of his way to say that Trump was uniquely qualified to execute the war, and that all the goals had been achieved,” explained Meyers. “In fact, the guy who is now blaming the war is the same guy who said just two months ago, it wasn’t even a war.”

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When asked about the vice president’s comments, Trump appeared to agree with Vance about the impact of the Iran war on the election, though he added, “If I had to do it again, I’d have to do it again.”

Meyers called Vance a “liar,” adding, in an imitation of the vice president, “Lying is my only skill, and I’m not even good at it. You know I’m lying. I know I’m lying. Everyone knows I’m lying.”

The late-night host ultimately panned Vance for “backpedaling away from Trump.”

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