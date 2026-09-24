Trump’s Senior Moment on Live TV Leaves Late-Night Nemesis Speechless

Seth Meyers is baffled by Donald Trump’s octogenarian mind.

The late-night host picked up on the 80-year-old president’s senior moments, comparing Trump to former President Joe Biden, who Trump and his administration incessantly skewered for his age.

“The same people who said Sleepy Joe didn’t know where he was or what he was doing are now insisting that this guy is sharp as a tack?” began Meyers.

"I would take the Biden version of old over the Trump version of old any day.” YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

“And don’t get me wrong, Joe Biden was slowing down,” he continued. “That was a problem. But I would take the Biden version of old over the Trump version of old any day.”

“I mean, Trump’s version is demented rambling in the Oval Office and posting AI slop at 3:00 a.m., whereas Biden’s version was just staring into the void and forgetting where he was,” he said, panning to footage of Biden smiling absently in the midst of a crowd. “My dream is that Trump freezes like that one day!” joked the NBC anchor.

“He just gets stuck mid-rant, and then we leave him there on the White House lawn with his mouth open like the 18th hole on a mini-golf course,” Meyers added.

But the moment Trump truly showed his age, said the late-night host, was when he forgot that his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, was sitting right next to him. The bizarre moment unfolded at Trump’s Shield of the Americas event at the United Nations, which was aired live.

There, the president asked, “I want to thank Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Where is Marco? Where is Marco?” Rubio was sitting on Trump’s left. He raised his hand and smiled awkwardly.

The president forgot that Marco Rubio was right next to him. YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

Meyers was almost at a loss for words: “Imagine that moment where your boss is asking where you are, and he’s there, and you actually have to raise your hand and be like, ‘Hey, there.’”

“Also, first of all, when someone says, ‘Where’s Marco?’ you’re supposed to yell out, ‘Polo!’” he quipped. “Second, he’s sitting right next to you. Why does the president always sound like he was just thrown into the back of a van with a hood over his head?”