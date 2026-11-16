FAN THE FLAMES ‘SNL’ Skips MAGA-Friendly Host Rerun After Furious Backlash The sketch show made a rare move after widespread criticism. NBC/Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

In a rare move, Saturday Night Live is reportedly skipping a rerun of Shane Gillis’s controversial episode.

For next weekend’s repeat cycle, SNL has decided to skip over Gillis’s October 10 hosting gig and will instead rerun Inde Navarrette’s October 31 segment. According to LateNighter, the decision is “unusual,” as the NBC sketch comedy show “typically repeats episodes in the order they originally aired during breaks in the season.”

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Shane Gillis during the monologue on Saturday, October 10. NBC/Rosalind O’Connor/NBC via Getty

This is the first time in about three years that SNL is shifting this pattern, raising questions. The last instance was in 2023, when the show passed over a replay of Adam Driver’s cold open, which satirized a congressional hearing about antisemitism on college campuses. The bit was fiercely criticized.

The Daily Beast has reached out to NBC for comment.

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Gillis, a MAGA-friendly comedian, sparked intense backlash after he joked that women at the gym “dress like wh---s now.”

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The 38-year-old was widely condemned by SNL alumni, fellow comedians, and even his ex-girlfriend. The criticism was aimed at the underlying misogyny of Gillis’s joke, with many female comedians subverting his quip by posting pictures of their gymwear.

Shane Gillis was previously fired by ‘SNL’ after racist videos surfaced online. He has returned to the sketch show a handful of times. Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Gillis broke his silence on the controversy when he opened for Dave Chappelle’s Austin show in late October. According to a Reddit user who attended the set, Gillis “seemed visibly shaken and humbled by the backlash.”

“I wouldn’t say he explicitly apologized (he did not ever say ‘I’m sorry’), but he was clear that he understood why people were mad at him,” they said. “If anything, I felt that he was trying to work through it on stage with us in real time.”

He addressed the outrage more publicly on Friday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. Gillis explained that he told the crew about his monologue before the show commenced.

“The funniest part was, they were like, ‘What’s going on with the monologue?’” he explained. “And I was like, ‘It’s not great, but I don’t say anything bad... The whole time—I was like, ‘Fellas, I’m giving you a solid C-minus of a monologue, but I promise there’s no controversy. I’m calling myself fat, for f---ing 10 minutes,” he said.

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Rogan defended Gillis and theorized that “Everyone’s just looking to get upset.” Gillis responded, “I think it obviously had a lot to do with the climate.”

While SNL is not replaying Gillis’s episode next weekend, Navarrette’s show—which will air again—includes a reference to the comedian and his joke.

Inde Navarrette referenced the MAGA comedian’s scandal on ‘SNL.’ NBC

The 25-year-old actress threw shade at Gillis by saying, “I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I’m going to be in a Marvel movie. And I know it’s really important for Marvel that you get really fit, so I’ve been working out a lot.”

“So every morning I put on my little wh--- outfit and I hit the gym,” she said, prompting the audience to erupt in laughter and applause.

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