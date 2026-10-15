GETTING PERSONAL Shane Gillis’ Ex Joins ‘SNL’ Pile-On With ‘Workout for H*es’ The MAGA-friendly comedian publicly dated the influencer for about a year.

The public backlash against MAGA-friendly Saturday Night Live host Shane Gillis’ monologue jokes now includes his ex-girlfriend, Grace Brassel.

Brassel and Gillis confirmed their relationship in July 2024, but called it quits a year later. Brassel, 27, who posts fitness habits on an account designated as “Digital creator” on Instagram, joined the chorus mocking and condemning Gillis for his comments about women “dressing like w--res” at the gym.

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Brassel wrote in a caption describing her latest workout video, “Fully body workout for my h*es.”

Shane Gillis during the monologue on Saturday, October 10. NBC/Rosalind O’Connor/NBC via Getty

During Gillis’ third time hosting SNL on Saturday, he said, “I haven’t been to the gym in so long I didn’t know women just dress like wh---s now? I’m sorry, there’s no other way to describe it.” He went on, “Have you seen it? I’ve seen it. The shorts. Have you seen the shorts? Those neon, they’re like artificial bait-colored.”

Brassel mocked her ex in a new video. Grace Brassel/Instagram

He went on, “And the wrinkles go around the cheeks, and all combine at the butthole. And don’t look; you’re not allowed to look. For real, don’t look because they are filming. I’m in the background of like 10 TikToks right now.”

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Brassel and Gillis dated for about a year before they split in 2025. Stewart Cook/Disney via Getty Images

Brassel also reposted Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy’s scathing rebuke of Gillis, in which the Emmy-winner slammed the comedian, “Women wearing short shorts to the gym does not make them whores. It makes the men calling them whores, misogynists. There’s a difference there.”

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Levy’s post was one of several calling out the “red state” comedian, who’s known for his friendship and fan-sharing with Joe Rogan and his acolytes—a detail Gillis highlighted in his monologue to minimal adulation ahead of his ill-fated joke.

During their relationship, Brassel posted photos of herself and Gillis together when he hosted the show. Grace Brassel/Instagram

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Brassel reposted Levy’s video with the caption, “ANYWAYS… y’all need anything from the store?”

Others who called out the comedian include SNL alums Cecily Strong and Ego Nwodim, as well as other celebrities like Grammy-winning musician Maren Morris. The Good Wife star Martha Plimpton blames SNL boss Lorne Michaels for not having enough “women in the room making the decisions” about the show’s content.

Gillis' eventful Saturday show also featured the comedian dropping an uncensored F-bomb, for which he appeared to apologize for leaving the stage early during the "goodnights." NBC

Gillis is known for getting fired from SNL for making racist and homophobic comments in 2019 before being invited back to host the show three times. His career skyrocketed following the firing, and he broke a Guinness World Record for ticket sales in Philadelphia in July.

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Rumors swirled that his third hosting stint hadn’t gone well behind the scenes after the comedian left the stage early during its “goodnights” segment.

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