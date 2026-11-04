Colbert Rubs Salt in Trump Nepo Pick’s Wound
The canceled late-night host and Trump nemesis had something to celebrate.
Stephen Colbert is reveling in the devastating midterm election loss of South Carolina nepo candidate Darline Graham.
After Graham’s brutal failure to win over voters, the 62-year-old canceled late-night host posted a picture of the state’s flag on Instagram with the motto, “Dum spiro spero.” The Latin phrase, one of South Carolina’s two official state mottos, translates to “While I breathe, I hope.”
Colbert, who was raised in South Carolina, was celebrating Democrat Annie Andrews’ win. The 45-year-old pediatrician came out victorious in the U.S. Senate race, becoming the first Democrat to take a South Carolina Senate seat in 28 years and the first woman to win a U.S. Senate election in the state.
Andrews beat Graham, whom President Donald Trump handpicked to replace her late brother, Lindsey, who represented South Carolina from 2003 until his sudden death in July 2026.
Trump’s faith in Graham was questioned by GOP officials, who chalked up his endorsement to nepotism. Graham had never held elected office before her brother’s death, but after Trump’s vote of confidence, she chose to run for a full six years after being appointed to serve out Lindsey’s term.
The president touted the importance of Darline Graham, 62, winning last week, declaring, “We have to make sure she gets in. She’s really spectacular.” He also mentioned her family legacy: “Lindsey was a great politician who loved this state so much... She’s got that same gene, and I think she’s going to do really well.”
Andrews won the race in a state that Trump won by 18 points, securing 51.1 percent of the votes to Graham’s 46.7 percent, according to The New York Times.
Footage from Graham’s election watch party captured her supporters with somber expressions as the results rolled in.
Graham was criticized for assuming her victory and not campaigning enough: Andrews raised a whopping $4.2 million, compared with Graham’s $570,000.
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Colbert’s celebration of South Carolina’s decision comes as the late-night host has generally being lying low since leaving CBS after the network canceled his Late Show in May.
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