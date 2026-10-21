BACK AT IT Sydney Sweeney Doubles Down on Baring All in New Holiday Ads The MAGA-favorite star previously mocked the backlash to her nude sports-betting ad.

Sydney Sweeney has no intention of covering up, and the star makes that clear in new ads for her lingerie brand, Syrn.

The Euphoria star, 29, wears the brand’s lingerie in ads that pay homage to several holiday films. In the series of ads shared on Instagram, she initially channels Home Alone, as she is shown eating a big bowl of ice cream and watching TV. She next appears as Cindy Lou Who from How the Grinch Stole Christmas, fully dressed as the child character, before the screen shifts to her lingerie looks.

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The actress models one in red while styled as The Corpse Bride, and others in black and white that show her in the universes of The Corpse Bride and White Christmas, respectively.

Sydney Sweeney/Syrn/Instagram

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The ads follow backlash to the star’s controversial nude campaign for the sports betting app Novig. Despite the backlash, and buoyed by defenses from MAGA figures like the WNMBA’s “MAGA Barbie” Sophie Cunningham, who applauded Sweeney for “sticking to her guns,” Sweeney has continued to lean into her risqué image to grow her businesses. (The Emmy nominee is also a strategic partner and equity holder in Novig).

Sydney Sweeney/Syrn/Instagram

The actress became a darling of the right after her American Eagle jeans ad sparked outcry among critics who believed it smacked of “neo-Nazi propaganda,” and she was later revealed to be a registered Republican. Trump and his administration rushed to defend the star, who became a staple of Fox News coverage.

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“I’ve never been here to talk about politics,” she told Cosmopolitan in January. “I’ve always been here to make art, so this is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of. And I think because of that, people want to take it even further and use me as their own pawn. But it’s somebody else assigning something to me, and I can’t control that.”

Sydney Sweeney’s first Novig ad sparked widespread controversy. Novig

She mocked critics of her nude Novig ad, which has been slammed by several Hollywood stars and female athletes, by posting a topless video herself on Instagram earlier this month.

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