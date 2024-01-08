Comedian Jo Koy, who started off his hosting gig at the Golden Globes on the wrong foot with a monologue that fell very flat, continued his not-so-hot streak minutes later by lobbing a lame NFL joke at ceremony attendee Taylor Swift. Swift, of course, is very famously dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and her presence at his games has been highly publicized.

“Welcome back, and as you know, we came on after a football doubleheader,” Koy began. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL—on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”

Koy, looking out at the audience, started laughing ruefully as he delivered the line, as though he already regretted saying it.

Cut to a shot of Swift, pursing her lips and unsmiling. On cue, the star took a pointed sip of her glass of pink champagne. She was not having it.

“If Taylor Swift death stares could actually kill, Jo Koy would now be deceased,” Piers Morgan weighed in on X.

Koy realized immediately he’d missed the mark. “Sorry about that,” the host blurted out awkwardly.

For more, listen to Jo Koy on The Last Laugh podcast.