Golden Globes Announce 2024 Host After Big Names Turned Down Gig

Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy will host the 81st Golden Globes ceremony, which will air on CBS on January 7th, the awards show announced on Thursday, finally filling a spot that the award show having an awfully difficult time finding someone for.

CNN reported earlier this month that Chris Rock, Ali Wong, and the Smartless podcast trio Will Arnett, Sean Hayes and Jason Bateman all turned down offers to host the upcoming ceremony. The Golden Globes have become notorious over the years for generating both viral moments and extremely high stakes when it comes to pulling off the gig.

“It’s not worth it,” a celebrity publicist explained to CNN. “There are a lot of politics. It’s not easy and it’s not fun anymore.”

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosted last year’s ceremony amid widespread controversy plaguing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which has since disbanded, handing over the show to Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries. Previous high-profile hosts included Ricky Gervais and Saturday Night Live alums Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

In the case of Rock, he understandably might want a bit of a break from MC-ing after being slapped in the face by Will Smith while hosting the 94th Academy Awards. There were similar reports last year about Rock turning down offers to present at the Oscars, let alone host.

Koy, who is perhaps lesser known to some American viewers but is world-renowned stand-up comic in his own right, seems enthused. “I’m so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year,” he said in a statement. “This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)!”

For more, listen to Jo Koy on The Last Laugh podcast.