Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has already smashed countless musical and box office records with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, and now this freshly minted billionaire is coming for streaming.

On Monday, the singer announced that her three-hour concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will hit rental and on-demand platforms on Dec. 13 (her birthday) with an extended cut that features three more songs: 1989 single “Wildest Dreams,” Lover track “The Archer,” and Speak Now’s “Long Live.”

Fans expressed immediate excitement over the reinstatement of the three beloved tracks, which were notably missing from the theatrical release. But they’re left with just one question: How did “Cardigan,” a Grammy-nominated hit off Folklore Swift performs at every tour stop, not even make the extended cut?

Knowing Swift, perhaps there will be an extended cut (Taylor’s Version) somewhere down the line.

As The Wrap notes, Swift made an unprecedented deal when bringing her film to theaters by skipping over the major studios to partner directly with AMC Theatres. This granted her a bigger share of the film’s gargantuan profits. It remains to be seen where (and if) Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour might stream, but she’s already got documentaries with Netflix (which put out 2020’s Miss Americana) and Disney+ (which hosts Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions). At this rate, Tay-Tay might do better to just set up her own website, stream the film herself, and keep all of those profits, too.

It’s been a big year for Taylor and the Swifties: On top of the unfathomable success of both The Eras Tour and The Eras Tour, the singer also gave us the re-recorded versions of her third studio album, 2010’s Speak Now, and (more crucially) of her 2014 album 1989. The latter was a critical inflection point for Swift as an artist and won the Grammy for Album of the Year. The stakes were high, but once more, Swift rose to the challenge: 1989 (Taylor’s Version) quickly became inescapable in shopping malls, grocery stores, taxi cabs, and pretty much everywhere else.

With Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour coming to streaming, diehard fans can get together and relive the fun of attending the concert (and the movie) from the comfort of their homes. Better yet, those who might not have been able to go in person can now join in on the fun as well—for a small fee, of course.