Taylor Swift Is Now a Billionaire Thanks to Blockbuster Eras Tour: Bloomberg
ALL TOO WELL-OFF
Taylor Swift’s mind-bogglingly successful Eras Tour has turbocharged her earnings to such an extent that she’s now a billionaire, according to a Bloomberg analysis. The outlet put her total net worth at $1.1 billion, meaning that she is among just a handful of entertainers to have built a 10-figure fortune based solely on her music and performances. Her tour this year has already raked in more than $700 million in ticket sales to date—a number that will only climb higher when a nine-show South American leg kicks off next month. Her Midas touch has also extended to massive merchandise sales, record sales and streams, and the concert movie of her Eras tour had the highest-grossing opening weekend in the U.S. for any concert film. Ever. Oh, and she brought out another hotly anticipated album—1989 (Taylor’s Version)—on Friday.