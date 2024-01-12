When the musical remake of Mean Girls was first announced, the question on everyone’s mind was: Will any of the original cast be reprising their roles? Sure, Tim Meadows and Tina Fey would be involved again, but we’re talking about the OG Plastics in all their glory. Maybe Rachel McAdams could play our new Regina’s (Reneé Rapp) mom, and Lindsay Lohan could play…well, she could handle any role in this story with grace. Alas, after all was said and done and the final casting announcements had rolled out, there was no news.

So, in the end, are any of the original high schoolers from Mean Girls involved in the production?

(Warning: Spoilers for the 2024 version of Mean Girls ahead.)

The fans’ intuitions were right: There are actually a handful of cameos in Mean Girls. Before the big surprise near the end, we get two decently big stars in a TikTok montage bashing Regina George and hyping up Cady (Angourie Rice). First, we get a brief appearance from Chris Olsen, a popular TikTok influencer known for being besties with Meghan Trainor.

Mean Girls only goes up from there. In the same montage, the second cameo comes from rapper Megan Thee Stallion. We already knew Megan was bringing hot girl shit to Mean Girls thanks to her collab with Rapp on “Not My Fault,” which plays over the credits. We didn’t, however, have any clue that she’d actually star in the movie as herself!

But the movie musical saves the best for last. Right as Mean Girls is nearing its spring fling conclusion, as Cady finishes up her redemption arc with Mrs. Norbury (Fey) and the Mathletes, our original leading lady makes a surprise appearance.

You read that right—Lindsay Lohan is back in all her brilliant, redheaded, Mathlete glory!

Lohan (you should know, but if you don’t, she played the first Cady Heron in the 2004 movie) returns to the Mean Girls universe. She plays the master of ceremonies at Cady’s big Mathletes tourney, reading off nerdy questions about parabolas and derivatives. This means we get to hear the big final question from LiLo herself: What is the limit of X?

When our new Cady solved the answer—“The limit does not exist!”—I was partly expecting Lohan to read the answer back to her, just so we could hear OG Cady read the line one more time. But no: That line now belongs to the next generation. Lohan has passed the baton.

Unfortunately, we don’t get to have a high school reunion with any of the other plastics. But if you’re feeling super nostalgic, Lohan shot a fun Walmart commercial with former co-stars Lacey Chabert (Gretchen Wieners) and Amanda Seyfried (Karen Smith). The continuous love the Mean Girls cast has for each other and the story—well, I can’t help myself here. It’s so fetch!