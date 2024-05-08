‘The Office’ Reboot Isn’t What You Think It Is

The Office reboot has been officially greenlit at Peacock—but it’s not going to take place at the same Scranton Dunder Mifflin offices we’ve all come to know and love.

Currently untitled, the reboot is set to follow the same documentary crew that “immortalized” Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch in the original Office series. This time, they’ve found a new subject: a dying historic Midwestern newspaper. With a publisher attempting to revive the brand and a handful of volunteer reporters keeping it afloat, the paper serves as the perfect topic for a documentary.

Two big names have already been announced to be starring in the project. About Time star Domhnall Gleeson and The White Lotus hotel manager Sabrina Impacciatore have been cast, which raises some eyebrows. Sure, these two are great actors. But what do two Europeans have to do with a Midwestern newspaper?

That said, the concept for this reboot does sound hilarious. Maybe I’m a bit biased—being a reporter and all—but the world of journalism seems to be ripe for humor, especially in the form of a workplace comedy like The Office. Finally, we’re getting our own version of one of the funniest TV genres.

The team behind the show is promising, too. Greg Daniels, who originally adapted the British version of The Office for American audiences, is back to create the show. And Michael Koman, who co-created Nathan For You, will also helm the project. When it comes to the mockumentary game, these two are incredibly trustworthy.

Now, all that’s left to do is cast a likable (and somewhat hateable) team of Midwestern all-stars. Maybe the Parks and Recreation cast can be of assistance?