Space Experts: Netflix’s ‘Space Force’ Is Very, Very Dumb
TO INFINITY AND BEYOND
“Space Force,” a new comedy series mocking Trump’s Space Force and reuniting “The Office” creator Greg Daniels and star Steve Carell, does not pass muster with the space community.
The U.S. Space Force, President Donald Trump’s new military command for orbital warfare, literally began as a joke.
“Maybe we need a new force— we’ll call it the ‘Space Force,’” Trump mused at a campaign rally in San Diego in February 2018. “I was not really serious. And then I said, what a great idea. Maybe we’ll have to do that.”
Billions of dollars later, Space Force became a real, and really pointless, thing. An entirely redundant new bureaucracy with no clear sense of purpose and a logo that the Pentagon apparently copied from Star Trek.