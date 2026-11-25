The new film Elsinore stars Andrew Scott, 50, as the late Scottish actor Ian Charleson during the last year of his life as he courageously fought AIDS-related illnesses while simultaneously starring as Hamlet at the National Theatre in London.

Before director Richard Eyre (Johnny Flynn) unexpectedly offered him the part of the Prince of Denmark in 1989, Charleson was best known for his starring role as Olympic runner Eric Liddel in the 1981 Academy Award-winning film Chariots of Fire. “All anyone can ever remember is the theme music,” he laments in Elsinore. Charleson’s next film was the multiple Oscar-winning Gandhi, and although he continued to work steadily through the 1980s, the closeted actor’s Hollywood career stalled.

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Hamlet only came his way after an up-and-coming performer abruptly quit the production mid-performance. In the film, we see that actor freeze on stage during his encounter with the ghost of his father on the Elsinore castle ramparts.

Andrew Scott as Ian Charleson. Anthony Dickenson/Focus Features

“That’s not supposed to happen,” remarks the house manager, who has been following the action on a theater monitor. The actor silently walks back to his dressing room and slams the door. A placard reveals his name: Daniel Day-Lewis.

Day-Lewis—who had a small part in Gandhi, and went on to win his first Academy Award for My Left Foot four months after exiting stage left—had hinted at his struggles with the role ahead of opening night. During rehearsals, he said that playing Hamlet was “like climbing a mountain.” Early in the show’s five-month run, he talked about the “demons” in the role, according to the Los Angeles Times. When he quit the play, citing “nervous exhaustion,” as it was then called, rumors circulated that he had been hospitalized. But they don’t seem to be true.

Andrew Scott as Ian Charleson. Anthony Dickenson/Focus Features

Over the years, Day-Lewis offered different explanations for what happened that November night. Initially, he said that he saw his own father, the poet Cecil Day-Lewis, on stage. In 2003, he told the Guardian that he had “a very vivid, almost hallucinatory moment in which I was engaged in a dialogue with my father...yes, but that wasn’t the reason I had to leave the stage. I had to leave the stage because I was an empty vessel. I had nothing in me, nothing to say, nothing to give. I depleted myself to the point where I had nothing left.” He also confessed that “at least three stage managers tried to push me back on stage, and I had the strength of 10 men.”

Andrew Scott as Ian Charleson and Joe Locke as Nicholas. Focus Features/StudioCanal

Then in 2012, he told Time that the hallucination comment was metaphorical: “I may have said a lot of things in the immediate aftermath. And to some extent, I probably saw my father’s ghost every night, because of course if you’re working in a play like Hamlet you explore everything through your own experience.”

The ghost story haunted Day-Lewis’s early career, but it receded, supplanted by critically acclaimed performances in films including The Last of the Mohicans, The Age of Innocence, and There Will Be Blood—and also by the actor’s quirky personal behavior. In 1995, Day-Lewis reportedly broke up with French actress Isabelle Adjani, with whom he allegedly had a stormy relationship, via fax, when she was pregnant with their son, Gabriel-Kane. (He married writer-director Rebecca Miller in 1996, and they have two sons, Ronan and Cashel.)

Johnny Flynn as Richard Eyre and Billie Piper as Patsy Pollock. Anthony Dickenson/Focus Features

Some time after filming The Boxer in 1997, Day-Lewis stopped acting and took up shoemaking in Florence, Italy, apprenticing with a master cobbler. “I was not thinking about going back to work,” he told the New York Times in 2007. “I was in dread when I knew Martin [Scorsese] was looking for me [for Gangs of New York]. I was in dread of the thing that I’d been most hoping for. And that’s how it works.”

For Method actor Day-Lewis, that meant another extreme immersion into a character. For The Unbearable Lightness of Being he learned Czech; for The Last Of The Mohicans, he lived in the wild; for Gangs of New York, he mastered butchery and precision knife-throwing—and contracted pneumonia during the shoot because he eschewed thermalwear. For Phantom Thread, it meant apprenticing with the head of the New York City Ballet costume department, and recreating a Balenciaga dress. (Day-Lewis announced his retirement after the Paul Thomas Anderson film’s release. But in 2025, he returned to acting to star in Anemone, the film he co-wrote with his son Ronan, who also directed.)

Olivia Colman as Margaret Johnson. Anthony Dickenson/Focus Features

Though Day-Lewis’ consummate role preparation was not enough to sustain his Hamlet, it gave Charleson the opportunity to showcase his talent—albeit at the cost of his health—through 24 bravura performances that became legendary in U.K. theater. He died in 1990 at age 40, less than two months after his final performance.

Day-Lewis went on to win two more Oscars for There Will Be Blood (2007) and Lincoln (2012), but has never acted onstage again. When Elsinore, which co-stars Olivia Coleman as pioneering U.K. HIV and AIDS specialist, Dr. Margaret Johnson, and features some of Charleson’s real-life friends and fellow actors—David Rintoul, Nigel Havers, and Hilton McRae—had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in September, Variety reported that a rough cut had been screened for Day-Lewis’ reps to get their blessing. The Daily Beast reached out to his manager to find out whether he’s had a chance to screen it, but has received no word either way.

Johnny Flynn as Richard Eyre and Andrew Scott as Ian Charleson. Focus Features/StudioCanal

But one thing is clear: The performance is almost certain to land Scott his first Academy Award nomination in the Best Actor category. If he wins, he would be the first openly gay actor to ever received that honor

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