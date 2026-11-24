The first lady seems to think the show makes her look good. She’s wrong.

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Haven’t we suffered enough in 2026? On January 30, the world was given Melania—Amazon’s $40 million bid to cozy up to the Trump administration—a feature-length documentary about First Lady Melania Trump. It had all the depth of a glossy perfume ad, following Melania around while she answers the phone, tries on dresses, and stares into space. Oh, and tries on dresses. It was a baffling exercise, a vacant vanity project that couldn’t even manage its obvious objective of making its subject more interesting.

Hey, if you fail, get on up and try again. That’s exactly what they’ve done, because Melania: The Series is now upon us. Shocker: It’s another disaster. Mercifully, it’s only two episodes long, and neither exceeds 40 minutes. Actually, scratch that. Is it really an act of mercy if both episodes feel 10 times longer than they actually are?

First Lady Melania Trump wears sunglasses for much of the series. Ellen Von Unwerth/Prime

The show isn’t really about anything. The episodes have vague titles: “Family & Trust” and “Pride & Honor.” It feels like poorly assembled outtakes from the movie. Watch Melania try some desserts for a White House state dinner! She tells us she’s an ice cream person, with all the conviction of someone who has never heard the words “ice” or “cream.” At one point, she pets a dog. She’s asked about her favorite book: it’s Melania, her self-titled autobiography. The longest scene (it feels like it, at least) features Melania deciding the very specific placement of a brooch on her dress. Riveting stuff.

There is, however, one scene in Melania: The Series that’s so gobsmackingly soulless that it’s almost worth watching. I should be clear: the show isn’t worth watching in any sense, so it’s probably better to just read about it instead. And hey, that’s why you’re here!

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The scene in question happens in the second and final episode of Melania: The Series. Melania goes with President Trump to North Carolina, which has been ravaged by Hurricane Helene. On the ground, they hear stories from everyday families whose lives have been turned upside down by the disaster. For a moment, the show feels like it’s going to do exactly what it hopes to achieve, and lend a human side to the administration.

Hearing these stories of heartbroken people, Melania is visibly—well, she’s not visibly anything. That’s because she’s wearing gigantic sunglasses that wouldn’t go amiss in a novelty shop. Most of her face is completely obscured, possibly because she looks bored out of her mind. But we can’t know, because we can’t see. Pro tip to filmmakers: if you want someone to connect to your subject, you should be able to see their eyes.

Her presence does, however, have a genuine impact on the people there. Various women approach Melania to say they showed up because they knew she’d be there. It’s the closest we get to seeing Melania’s real-world impact on those who love her.

That’s all swiftly thrown away, because Melania uses the trauma suffered by those in North Carolina for self-promotion. Immediately, she transitions from talking about those suffering to talking about herself—particularly her Fostering the Future program.

Melania appears with her husband, President Donald Trump, in the Prime Video series. Courtesy of Prime Video

It’s one thing if she were launching a program to, say, help with disaster relief, but her mission to give University scholarships to foster kids has absolutely nothing to do with people losing their homes to a hurricane. She sits in a room with some executives from the evangelical Oral Roberts University, who praise her for the impact her Fostering the Future program will have.

It gets... So. Much. Worse. We immediately cut to a voiceover of Melania talking about her personal brand, where she name-drops her website in full: melaniatrump.com. Hearing her say it so casually, moments after being in North Carolina, is enough to make your skin try to leave your body. Somehow, she parlays the unspeakable tragedy she suffered into talking about how she’s always looking ahead, and she mentions her interest in blockchain and AI, because Melania is very interested in what AI can do for her brand. She believes that AI can help disadvantaged youth, because that thing that wants to replace us all is definitely going to be a boon to youth!

Before the scene ends, she again reminds us of her website, which, in case you forgot, is melaniatrump.com. At least she doesn’t say “www dot” because she’s just like us! It’s a sequence of events that wouldn’t go amiss in the most chilling horror film of the year.

Melania Trump attended the New York premiere for the series without her husband. Dominik Bindl/WireImage

Documentaries have had a pretty tremendous year. The biggest is unquestionably You Can See Everything, which challenges everything you think you know and the very question of what you can know. It’s a huge leap forward for documentaries, and could be rewarded with the first Best Picture nominee for the genre.

Melania—and Melania: The Series—are the antithesis of You Can See Everything. Calling them documentaries feels genuinely shameful, as they’re blatant acts of self-promotion. Great docs ask questions. Melania just stares at you.

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