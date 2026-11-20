“Calling it thin gruel would be an insult to the gruel industry,” one reviewer wrote.

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Melania Trump’s new docuseries grift seems even less popular than her husband’s presidency—and approval ratings for President Donald Trump, 80, are already the lowest, on average, of any U.S. president in history.

“Calling it thin gruel would be an insult to the gruel industry,” The Guardian’s Stuart Heritage wrote.

The two-part Amazon Prime docuseries follows the first lady as she carries out her responsibilities: delivering generic platitudes on Air Force One. The first episode focuses on “Family and Trust” (she gives her son, Barron, dating advice) and the second pivots to themes of “Pride and Honor.”

Melania wears sunglasses across America in her forthcoming two-part docuseries. YouTube/ Prime Video

The series came out less than a year after the first lady’s January documentary feature flop of the same name, which received a humiliating nine percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. At one point, director Brett Ratner, whom six women have accused of sexual harassment or misconduct, asks Melania about her favorite book.

“Of course, it’s Melania,” she said, referring to her own 2024 memoir.

Reviews indicate that the series is headed in the same direction as the movie, veering toward spectacular failure. Heritage wrote that he tried to maintain an open mind while watching the first lady say nothing while traveling from D.C. to Mar-a-Lago and back again, but even he, an experienced critic at a reputable newspaper, couldn’t maintain impartiality.

“I really tried to go into the series with an open mind. The first rule of criticism is that you should review what something is, and not what you want it to be,” he wrote. “I was unable to do this, because I wanted it to be watchable, or to have any form of identifiable substance. In both cases, Melania came up wildly short.”

Melania’s dating advice to her son in the docuseries. Amazon MGM Studios

“Even calling it a series requires a wild stretching of the imagination,” he continued. “What we actually have here are two episodes, neither of which make it to the 40-minute mark, consisting of nothing but junky little offcuts that fail to tell us anything about anything.”

Heritage supports his claim by describing a moment in the series where Melania considers where, exactly, to place her brooch. He said the excruciating scene continued far longer than any brooch-placement scene ever should.

“I ended up falling into a catatonic fugue state, watching it,” he said. “I might still be watching it now. The show has robbed me of my capacity to discern the boundaries of time and space.”

One review described the docuseries as an audition for a movie supervillain. YouTube/ Prime Video

The Telegraph’s Anita Singh called the series “glossy propaganda” that feels like Melania’s “audition reel to be a supervillain in the next Minions film.” The film paints her as solitary because she says things like, “I think solitude is very important.” Singh also pointed out Ratner’s bizarre directorial choices, which feel tonally dissonant with the documentary’s political backdrop.

“Melania wears shades for most of the time, including in the back of a car at nighttime,” Singh wrote. “Maybe they’re fitted with some James Bond-esque technology. The soundtrack includes sexy music for Palm Beach and the theme from Swan Lake over a closing montage of Melania going about her business.”

Melania in big, dark sunglasses. YouTube/ Prime Video

The New York Times mentioned Melania’s control over the story, emphasizing that “the first name to appear in the credits after Mr. Ratner’s is Mrs. Trump’s — she’s an executive producer, as is her closest adviser, Marc Beckman.”

The article added that Melania “is also credited with some titles that don’t often pop up in movies,” like “creative executive officer” and “styling and visual architect.”

“Did these roles come with a paycheck?” culture reporter Melena Ryzik asked. “If she trusted Mr. Ratner to lob her some softballs, and operate a Super 8 camera — to give the footage a Camelot glow — it seems clear that she had the final say.”

Melania at her series' premiere. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

Claims that the docuseries is a cash-grab for the first lady are grounded in facts. Even though her first documentary film lost about $60 million, Melania herself raked in $10.71 million, prompting speculation about Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos grifting to curry favor with Trump. Members of Congress accused Amazon of bribery and a “pay-to-play arrangement with the Trump Administration.”

Heritage found the docuseries disturbing, but also plain boring.

“Melania is a dead-eyed advert that barely manages to masquerade as entertainment,” Heritage wrote. “It will leave you bored and depressed in equal measure. But, hey, so long as it helps with the antitrust trial.”

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