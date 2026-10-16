COMEBACK TIME? ‘Toxic’ Host Plots Return to TV After Fleeing the Country Ellen DeGeneres says she’s ready for a comeback. Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainme/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via

Ellen DeGeneres “misses” being on TV.

The former talk show host, 68, shared her thoughts during a rare appearance on the U.K.’s The Graham Norton Show. DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi, 53, left the U.S. for England ahead of Donald Trump’s 2024 election win.

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“I’ve nothing really going on and I really miss being on TV,” DeGeneres said, according to Page Six, six years after a 2020 investigative report from BuzzFeed detailed allegations of racism, fear, and intimidation behind the scenes of her Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The show aired its last episode in 2022, two years after allegations of a "toxic" workplace emerged. Gary Gershoff

The show continued for two more years, airing its last episode after 19 seasons on June 17, 2022. DeGeneres insisted that the decision to end the show had nothing to do with the allegations.

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“I miss a lot about it,” DeGeneres reflected, “laughing with the writers and the audience. I think about doing stuff here.” She quipped that the U.K. seems to cast a much wider net, which may make it easier. “I think it is pretty easy to get on TV here,” she said. “You have a pottery show, you have a sewing show, and you even have a show about people watching TV shows,” references to The Great Pottery Throwdown, The Great British Sewing Bee, and Googlebox.

DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi fled the U.S. in 2024, citing Trump's election win. Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for RH

The accusations about the work environment at Ellen shocked the public because of the host’s “joyful” public image.

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DeGeneres called the report “orchestrated” as she defended herself in a 2021 interview on Today. “I am a kind person,” she said. As for the allegations, I still don’t understand it. It was too orchestrated; it was too coordinated... And then for me to read in the press about a toxic work environment, when all I’ve heard from every guest that comes on the show is what a happy atmosphere this is, and what a happy place it is?”

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Rosie O'Donnell also left the U.S. to escape Trump. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

DeGeneres embarked on a stand-up tour in 2024, before she and de Rossi left the country for picturesque Kitesbridge Farm—a historic, 43-acre Cotswolds property.

An aerial view over The Cotswolds, United Kingdom. Getty Images

She told broadcaster Richard Bacon, according to the BBC, last July, “We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in.’ And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here.’”

The pair became two of several celebrities to flee Trump’s second rise, including Rosie O’Donnell, James Cameron, and more.

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