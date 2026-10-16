‘Toxic’ Host Plots Return to TV After Fleeing the Country
Ellen DeGeneres says she’s ready for a comeback.
Ellen DeGeneres “misses” being on TV.
The former talk show host, 68, shared her thoughts during a rare appearance on the U.K.’s The Graham Norton Show. DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi, 53, left the U.S. for England ahead of Donald Trump’s 2024 election win.
“I’ve nothing really going on and I really miss being on TV,” DeGeneres said, according to Page Six, six years after a 2020 investigative report from BuzzFeed detailed allegations of racism, fear, and intimidation behind the scenes of her Ellen DeGeneres Show.
The show continued for two more years, airing its last episode after 19 seasons on June 17, 2022. DeGeneres insisted that the decision to end the show had nothing to do with the allegations.
“I miss a lot about it,” DeGeneres reflected, “laughing with the writers and the audience. I think about doing stuff here.” She quipped that the U.K. seems to cast a much wider net, which may make it easier. “I think it is pretty easy to get on TV here,” she said. “You have a pottery show, you have a sewing show, and you even have a show about people watching TV shows,” references to The Great Pottery Throwdown, The Great British Sewing Bee, and Googlebox.
The accusations about the work environment at Ellen shocked the public because of the host’s “joyful” public image.
DeGeneres called the report “orchestrated” as she defended herself in a 2021 interview on Today. “I am a kind person,” she said. As for the allegations, I still don’t understand it. It was too orchestrated; it was too coordinated... And then for me to read in the press about a toxic work environment, when all I’ve heard from every guest that comes on the show is what a happy atmosphere this is, and what a happy place it is?”
DeGeneres embarked on a stand-up tour in 2024, before she and de Rossi left the country for picturesque Kitesbridge Farm—a historic, 43-acre Cotswolds property.
She told broadcaster Richard Bacon, according to the BBC, last July, “We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in.’ And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here.’”
The pair became two of several celebrities to flee Trump’s second rise, including Rosie O’Donnell, James Cameron, and more.
Get the best of Obsessed delivered right to your inbox
By clicking “SUBSCRIBE” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…