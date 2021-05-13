Ellen DeGeneres: Those Toxic Workplace Allegations Were ‘Too Orchestrated’
HMMM
Ellen DeGeneres is apparently still struggling to wrap her head around the “toxic workplace” allegations that emerged against her show last year—and the unverified accounts of her own supposed iciness that surfaced in a viral Twitter thread. On Thursday morning, the daytime talk show host sat down for an interview on the Today show, where she reiterated that she did not choose to end her show because of the claims. She also offered up some interesting theories as to why the claims emerged. “I still don’t understand it,” DeGeneres told Savannah Guthrie of the controversy. “It was too orchestrated; it was too coordinated... And then for me to read in the press about a toxic work environment, when all I’ve heard from every guest that comes on the show is what a happy atmosphere this is, and what a happy place it is?” DeGeneres also characterized the claims against her as “misogynistic.”