Trump Exposed as Dictator BFFs’ Awkward Third Wheel
“That’s gotta sting,” the host said.
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President Donald Trump’s dictator friends are hanging out without him.
Trump, 80, met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a new pact for global stability.
Daily Show anchor Michael Kosta pointed out that, unfortunately for Trump, Putin and Xi met in private beforehand. He said the two violent leaders spent “two hours getting their stories straight” before their overeager third wheel Trump could tag along.
“I’m happy for Trump, getting together with his three buddies, the three amigos,” Kosta said. “They do everything together.”
Kosta then cut to a clip of a reporter explaining, “Before their historic sit down with President Trump, Putin and Xi huddling together for more than two hours.”
“Oh,” Kosta said. “A private meeting without Trump? That’s got to sting.”
Ahead of the historic trilateral summit, Trump called Putin, whose war with Ukraine has killed around 1.8 million soldiers on both sides, his “friend.” Trump also said that he and Xi have a “very special relationship.”
“Putin’s an evil dictator who we’re in two proxy wars with,” Kosta said. “Can you maybe not greet him like you pledged Sigma Chi together? ‘Holy s--t. Is that V-dog? Get over here, you son of a bitch! You still throwing people out of windows? Just kidding. But he does do that, though.’”
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