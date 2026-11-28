Trump’s FCC chief was put on the spot over the president’s vendetta against Jimmy Kimmel.

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Donald Trump’s media enforcer has been cornered on the administration’s revenge campaign against a TV network despised by the president.

In an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street Friday, Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr was put in the hot seat over the real reasons for the Trump administration’s campaign against ABC, owned by Disney, which broadcasts “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Host David Faber asked Carr about U.S. District Court Judge Loren AliKhan’s ruling Wednesday, blocking the FCC’s bid for an early license review of eight stations owned by ABC.

Faber cited the judge’s comments that Carr had taken Trump’s rhetoric as his “marching orders” and that there was powerful evidence of a “retaliatory motive.”

FCC chief Brendan Carr has defended the administration's lawsuit against ABC. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“I think a lot of people struggle to understand the fundamental difference between broadcast TV on the one hand, and cable or newspapers, and broadcasters have a special deal with the American public where they’re supposed to operate in the public interest,” said Carr.

Host Carl Quintanilla then asked, “When you talk about the public interest, Chair Carr, are we still talking about Kimmel, or has this evolved into something else?”

Broadcasters ”are supposed to effectively be in the shoes of the entire community that they serve, and I think a lot of people had ignored the public interest standard over the years,” said Carr.

Trump has waged a rhetorical and legal campaign against ABC since his re-election, gearing up legal threats after Kimmel referenced the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk in a 2025 skit.

The late-night host was briefly taken off air, but when reinstated after a public outcry, joked in April about Melania Trump looking like an “expectant widow.” Trump called for Kimmel to be fired, and shortly after, Carr’s FCC launched their bid to revise ABC’s licensing arrangements.

Trump has also tried to strong-arm ABC’s “The View,” claiming a pro-Democrat bias, and at rallies has repeatedly threatened to revoke ABC’s license. ABC has countersued, claiming the Trump administration is attempting to violate First Amendment freedom of speech rights.

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In her ruling Wednesday, Judge AliKhan rejected the FCC’s stated reasons for revising ABC’s licenses, drawing a clear link between Trump’s threats and Carr’s legal actions.

Carr said the FCC plans to challenge the ruling.

“We have remedies that we can continue to move forward on, and we’re excited more generally about where things are headed in the broadcast space. There’s been need for change for a long time. I think we’re seeing some positive results,” he said.

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