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INHUMAN

Trump Nemesis Exposes Most Soulless Response to Vile MAGA Ad

Meanwhile, other prominent Republicans are condemning Vivek Ramaswamy.

By Meera Navlakha

Seth Meyers has revealed the most shocking response to Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s vile attack ad against his Democratic opponent, Amy Acton.

In a widely condemned ad, Ramaswamy’s campaign enlisted Acton’s mother, Donna Arthur, who called her daughter a liar for her claims to have been raped by her stepfather as a child.

Meyers called the ad “slimy, gross, lower than low” and pointed out that many GOP leaders have condemned Ramaswamy for his unfounded attack. “This ad is so despicable and so clearly over the line that even Republicans are condemning it,” he said, naming the likes of Donald Trump’s former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley.

Trump-endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks on the U.S. economy at Midwest Terminals, Ironville Rail and Transfer, in Toledo, Ohio, United States, on January 22, 2026.

Ramaswamny was already trailing Amy Acton by 7 points before the ad aired.

Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

But Vice President JD Vance went in the other direction, condemning MAGA’s response to Ramaswamy’s campaign.

Meyers began sarcastically, “Even the vice president, JD Vance, a guy who’s not known for his, let’s say, humanness, couldn’t help but express his revulsion.” But after playing Vance’s words, the opposite turned out to be true.

Vance has praised Ramaswamy’s approach, both while campaigning for the Trump-backed candidate and during conversations with reporters.

“I have to admit that I’m a little bit disgusted when I see Republicans across the country who are whining more about that advertisement than they are about what the congressional Democrats and other Democrats want to do to the United States of America,” said Vance, a Catholic father of four.

SHARONVILLE, OHIO - OCTOBER 21: Vice President JD Vance speaks during a campaign rally at the Sharonville Convention Center on October 21, 2026 in Sharonville, Ohio. Vance traveled to Ohio to campaign for local Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections. (Photo by Jacq

JD Vance, seen campaigning in Ohio, has backed Ramaswamy's ad.

Pool/Getty Images

As Meyers’ crowd booed the vice president, the late-night host said, “You’re looking at JD Vance. You’re thinking, ‘Is there no soul behind all that eyeliner?’” Hr went on to say that Vance “revels in being an a-----e.”

President Donald Trump has also defended Ramaswamy’s ad, calling it “powerful” and dubbing Acton a “liar.”

Trump's lengthy rant defending Vivek Ramaswamy's controversial ad.

Trump's lengthy rant defending Vivek Ramaswamy's controversial ad.

Truth Social

But many, including MAGA pundits, have slammed Ramaswamy.

Acton’s camp has fired back with an angry spot featuring her brother, Phil Stearns, who said, “Shame on Vivek.” Both Stearns and Acton were removed from their mother’s care after her stepfather, Cledith Arthur, was indicted for rape in 1978, when she was 12. He fled the state while awaiting trial and was never brought to justice.

“The contempt he has for Amy is the contempt he has for Ohio. He’s not fit to lead,” Stearns said.

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Meera Navlakha
Meera NavlakhaEntertainment Reporter

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