COMIC TIMING Trump Nemesis Reveals Real Reason Zacharia Got Fired So Fast Seth Meyers took aim at the former White House press secretary’s five-day crash-and-burn.

Late-night host Seth Meyers has wasted no time tearing into the rapid-fire implosion of President Trump’s newest mouthpiece.

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia’s disastrous five-day tenure was defined by an abysmal series of television appearances and a briefing that unraveled almost immediately.

Opening his NBC monologue after a brief hiatus, Meyers zeroed in on how quickly the administration jettisoned its latest blonde spokesperson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meyers roasting Zacharia. NBC

“Well, we were only on hiatus for one week, and we missed an entire White House press secretary,” Meyers laughed. “Five days. That’s how long she lasted. She got hired, gave one press briefing, and then got fired so fast the melon in her welcome aboard edible arrangement was still safe to eat.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meyers then posited a theory as to why the tenure of Zacharia, 42, was so brief: “Trump probably wanted to make sure Katie Zacharia, that’s her name, that’s her name, was gone before SNL came back from hiatus, as even she was expecting she’d get mocked on the show.”

Sign up for the obsessed newsletter Get the best of Obsessed delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

To drive the point home, Late Night with Seth Meyers rolled a clip from an interview where MAGA media personality Jack Posobiec questioned Zacharia about her upcoming late-night portrayal.

Zacharia lasted just five days in her role. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“Saturday Night Live, you know they’re gonna be coming, you know this Saturday they’re probably gonna be doing something. Who would you like to have play you on Saturday Night Live?” Posobiec asked.

Zacharia admitted she was bracing for the inevitable. “I know it’s coming. Yes,” she said. “I think who would I like to have play me? Maybe a Scarlett Johansson type character.”

Meyers immediately pounced on the answer. “A Scarlett Johansson type? It’s SNL. They can get the real Scarlett Johansson,” he mocked.

The real reason for her sudden departure, however, appears far more tied to a string of high-profile blunders.

Play Video

Just two days after her maiden press briefing turned into a complete car crash, Zacharia squirmed through a tense interview with Fox News heavyweight Sean Hannity. The following morning, she received an unusually cold reception from the hosts on Fox & Friends.

Her television struggles sparked a sharp reversal for the president, who had initially praised his new spokesperson as “terrific” before admitting on Friday, “maybe it’s not for her”.

Zacharia described President Donald Trump as “kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and the most hardworking man” after she was canned.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register