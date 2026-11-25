Trump Suck-Up Comic’s Image Rehab Backfires Spectacularly
Readers served the record-setting “non-political” comedian a reality check.
Get the Obsessed newsletter delivered straight to your inbox
By clicking “SIGN UP” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
A world-record-setting comedian just got a flattering front-page profile in PEOPLE Magazinee—and reader backlash over his perceived MAGA sympathies.
Nate Bargatze, a 47-year-old comedian who grossed a record $130 million for his Big Dumb Eyes tour, has had quite the run for a touring comic. He recently founded a family-friendly production company, Nateland Entertainment, hosted the Emmys and Saturday Night Live, started developing a $350 million theme park, and held two highly successful arena tours.
But the “not political” comedian caused a stir after being photographed alongside MAGA figures at Donald Trump’s birthday bash, a UFC cage match on the White House lawn in June.
The PEOPLE profile traces Bargatze’s journey from an obscure stand-up comedian in Chicago to a household name across the country, but many commenters seemed more interested in his brief vacation in Trump world.
“This article was clearly written to rehab his image,” one commenter wrote. “I used to love him but will no longer watch anything with him now that I know he’s MAGA.”
“If he was smart, he would skip building the theme park [because] he’s about to peak out,” another wrote. “Supporting Trump is insane. I have watched him for years and now it’s all I can see. MAGA. Nail in the coffin. Save your money.”
Others articulated their thoughts more succinctly: “No thanks MAGA guy.”
United Talent Agency, which represents Bargatze, did not respond to a request for comment.
In photos from Trump’s 80th birthday celebration, Bargatze was seen smiling alongside Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., podcaster Joe Rogan, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.
A source close to Bargatze told The Daily Beast at the time that he attended because UFC was his “favorite sport” and described his appearance as “not political.”
The PEOPLE article did not mention the controversy or Bargatze’s personal politics.
“Politics have got into everything,” he told Vanity Fair in 2021. “Comedians, movies, television. So why do you need me to do it?”
No matter how much distance (or lack thereof) Bargatze puts between himself and the political sphere, it appears that the president’s toxicity has rubbed off on the funnyman.
Many commenters denounced Bargatze as MAGA.
“Will never wash the MAGA stink off,” one commenter wrote.
Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.
Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…