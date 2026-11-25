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A world-record-setting comedian just got a flattering front-page profile in PEOPLE Magazinee—and reader backlash over his perceived MAGA sympathies.

Nate Bargatze, a 47-year-old comedian who grossed a record $130 million for his Big Dumb Eyes tour, has had quite the run for a touring comic. He recently founded a family-friendly production company, Nateland Entertainment, hosted the Emmys and Saturday Night Live, started developing a $350 million theme park, and held two highly successful arena tours.

Bargatze faced controversy earlier this year for rubbing shoulders with several prominent MAGA figures. Koury Angelo/PEOPLE

But the “not political” comedian caused a stir after being photographed alongside MAGA figures at Donald Trump’s birthday bash, a UFC cage match on the White House lawn in June.

The PEOPLE profile traces Bargatze’s journey from an obscure stand-up comedian in Chicago to a household name across the country, but many commenters seemed more interested in his brief vacation in Trump world.

“This article was clearly written to rehab his image,” one commenter wrote. “I used to love him but will no longer watch anything with him now that I know he’s MAGA.”

Nate Bargatze, to Trump's right, as the president walks to his ringside seat. The Daily Beast/Amber Searls-Imagn Images

“If he was smart, he would skip building the theme park [because] he’s about to peak out,” another wrote. “Supporting Trump is insane. I have watched him for years and now it’s all I can see. MAGA. Nail in the coffin. Save your money.”

Others articulated their thoughts more succinctly: “No thanks MAGA guy.”

United Talent Agency, which represents Bargatze, did not respond to a request for comment.

Nate Bargatze was busted at the event after Cheryl Hines uploaded a picture of him to Instagram. Cheryl Hines / Instagram

In photos from Trump’s 80th birthday celebration, Bargatze was seen smiling alongside Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., podcaster Joe Rogan, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

A source close to Bargatze told The Daily Beast at the time that he attended because UFC was his “favorite sport” and described his appearance as “not political.”

The PEOPLE article did not mention the controversy or Bargatze’s personal politics.

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“Politics have got into everything,” he told Vanity Fair in 2021. “Comedians, movies, television. So why do you need me to do it?”

No matter how much distance (or lack thereof) Bargatze puts between himself and the political sphere, it appears that the president’s toxicity has rubbed off on the funnyman.

Nate Bargatze poses with Joe Rogan and Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Instagram/screengrab

Many commenters denounced Bargatze as MAGA.

“Will never wash the MAGA stink off,” one commenter wrote.

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