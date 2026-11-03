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JUNGLE FEVER

Trump’s ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ Halloween Party Stuns Jimmy Kimmel

The president threw a tacky celebration just days before the election.

By Meera Navlakha

Donald Trump’s “lavish Halloween party” at Mar-a-Lago has given Jimmy Kimmel and his audience plenty to laugh about.

The late-night host ripped into the 80-year-old president for his bizarre Halloween festivities just days before the midterm election.

Trump hosted an ostentatious, jungle-themed party Saturday night at his Palm Beach estate, as Americans decided who to back in crucial House and Senate contests.

Trump

US President Donald Trump arrives for a Halloween party at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida on October 31, 2026.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump
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“Everyone invited was rich, but only one person was not in costume,” began Kimmel, a known Trump nemesis, on Monday’s show.

Trump was the only guest not in costume; he arrived at his Florida property in a blue suit, red tie, and an American flag pin, accompanied by the White House Press Pool. “These people spend a lot of time and money,” the president told reporters. “Rich people, they’ll spend nine hours getting ready. I had 10 minutes. So, I came as Donald Trump tonight.”

Snakes

Even the snakes showed up in Palm Beach ready to party.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Kimmel joked that the president missed an opportunity to come in a full-blown costume, suggesting he could have arrived as the Marvel character Deadpool.

Kimmel continued to roast the party’s premise, playing footage of animals being brought into the venue. “Now, the theme of the party was the jungle. And to make it realistic, they brought in a zebra and a pony. Cuz you know the jungle, it’s crawling with zebras and ponies. It’s a jungle pony. It’s not a regular pony,” joked the ABC host.

He then showed images of the guests, saying, “It was like ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ for people you’d have to keep your eyes shut to have sex with.”

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 31: Guests in costume during a Halloween party hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club on October 31, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump spent the day golfing and attending tele-rallies ahead of next week's midterm elections. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Guests in costume during a Halloween party hosted by Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“Look at this group! Everyone’s dressed as osteoporosis,” said Kimmel. “It’s the compression sock capital of the world.”

The late-night host concluded by noting first lady Melania’s now-expected absence.

People in costume look on as US President Donald Trump speaks with the media as he arrives at a Halloween party at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, US, October 31, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci

Trump came as Donald Trump to his own Halloween party.

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“Melania went dressed as the invisible woman. She didn’t show up. Her prenup does not require non-campaign-related Halloween appearances.”

The party featured performers dressed as various animals; a caviar bar; a real zebra on display in a cage; and a glitzy, influencer-laden guest list.

Trump took questions from the press while at the event, snapping at reporters about his war on Iran as he was surrounded by the gaudy glamour of the party.

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Meera Navlakha
Meera NavlakhaEntertainment Reporter

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