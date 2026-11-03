Trump’s ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ Halloween Party Stuns Jimmy Kimmel
The president threw a tacky celebration just days before the election.
Donald Trump’s “lavish Halloween party” at Mar-a-Lago has given Jimmy Kimmel and his audience plenty to laugh about.
The late-night host ripped into the 80-year-old president for his bizarre Halloween festivities just days before the midterm election.
Trump hosted an ostentatious, jungle-themed party Saturday night at his Palm Beach estate, as Americans decided who to back in crucial House and Senate contests.
“Everyone invited was rich, but only one person was not in costume,” began Kimmel, a known Trump nemesis, on Monday’s show.
Trump was the only guest not in costume; he arrived at his Florida property in a blue suit, red tie, and an American flag pin, accompanied by the White House Press Pool. “These people spend a lot of time and money,” the president told reporters. “Rich people, they’ll spend nine hours getting ready. I had 10 minutes. So, I came as Donald Trump tonight.”
Kimmel joked that the president missed an opportunity to come in a full-blown costume, suggesting he could have arrived as the Marvel character Deadpool.
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Kimmel continued to roast the party’s premise, playing footage of animals being brought into the venue. “Now, the theme of the party was the jungle. And to make it realistic, they brought in a zebra and a pony. Cuz you know the jungle, it’s crawling with zebras and ponies. It’s a jungle pony. It’s not a regular pony,” joked the ABC host.
He then showed images of the guests, saying, “It was like ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ for people you’d have to keep your eyes shut to have sex with.”
“Look at this group! Everyone’s dressed as osteoporosis,” said Kimmel. “It’s the compression sock capital of the world.”
The late-night host concluded by noting first lady Melania’s now-expected absence.
“Melania went dressed as the invisible woman. She didn’t show up. Her prenup does not require non-campaign-related Halloween appearances.”
The party featured performers dressed as various animals; a caviar bar; a real zebra on display in a cage; and a glitzy, influencer-laden guest list.
Trump took questions from the press while at the event, snapping at reporters about his war on Iran as he was surrounded by the gaudy glamour of the party.
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