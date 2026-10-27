YUCK Trump’s Nicki Minaj Thirst Breaks Jimmy Kimmel’s Brain The late-night host couldn’t hold in his disgust.

Donald Trump’s blatant thirst for rap star Nicki Minaj has left Jimmy Kimmel gobsmacked.

The president, 80, invited the “Anaconda” singer, 43, to campaign with him in Port Huron, Michigan, which Kimmel found bizarre.

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“Trump has failed on every count. He’s kept none of his promises. Not only has he made a mess of this country, he’s made a mess of the whole world. And so, what do you do when your presidency crashes and burns and may very well take Congress down along with it? You make a phone call to the totally stable Nicki Minaj,” the late-night host began.

During her appearance at the rally, Trump introduced the MAGA rapper in the most unhinged way possible.

Recording artist Nicki Minaj speaks, as President Donald Trump stands nearby. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Calling her onto the stage, Trump said, “By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful a-- before: Nicki Minaj. That’s hard to miss. Stand up. That’s hard to miss.” The president then licked his lips and threw his hands in the air.

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Kimmel mimicked Trump’s expression, quipping, “Honestly, I’m grossing myself out even doing it. Horny Donald is my least favorite Donald of all of them.”

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The ABC host and Trump nemesis pointed out the absurdity of the president’s comment. “Can you imagine what would happen if Joe Biden said that?” he asked. “How would Fox News handle Joe Biden saying Nicki Minaj had a beautiful a--? Steve Doocy would have to eat The Bible on camera.”

Minaj traveled to the rally on Air Force One. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Minaj has emerged as a possible candidate to replace Katie Zacharia as Trump’s next press secretary, if prediction markets are to be believed, that is. Her odds were dramatically slashed after White House Communications Director Steven Cheung posted a clip of himself and Minaj on X, writing, “Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!”

Kimmel retorted, “Some people floated the idea that Nicki Minaj might make a good White House press secretary because that’s the Trump guarantee. However bad things are, he will find a way to make them weirder and worse.”

The artist has become a vocal supporter of Trump through his second term.

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