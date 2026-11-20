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The Daily Show has explained exactly why the president can’t keep his eyes open.

The Comedy Central show released a hilarious supercut of the many times Donald Trump, 80, has been caught dozing off during important public meetings and events. The president frequently catches “some Z’s,” as anchor Michael Kosta put it, adding, “That man can truly sleep anytime, anywhere he wants.”

Trump is regularly caught dozing off. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“And if you’re wondering how he does it, well, look, no further,” he said.

The show then panned to a mock commercial for “the Trumpy Nappy White Noise Machine, featuring all the gentle sounds that lull Donald Trump into a stupor.”

'The Daily Show' mocked Trump's sleeping habits. YouTube/The Daily Show

These “sounds” included: meetings about war strategy; the NBA finals; anyone from his administration delivering public remarks; and the memorial commemorating lives lost on September 11, 2001. At each event, Trump is seen falling asleep or closing his eyes.

The Daily Show played clips of the president’s regular catnaps, mockingly suggesting that people can also get “the same deep, untroubled sleep that the president gets in his meetings.”

Trump fought off sleep during the solemn 9/11 memorial service. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The bit comes after Trump was captured on live TV appearing to fall asleep at a summit in front of the world’s most important leaders. As Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in Shenzhen, China, Trump was seen with his eyes closed and head drooping down toward the table.

U.S. President Donald Trump is seen sleeping during the APEC Leaders' Plenary Session in Shenzhen, China, November 19. South China Morning Post/Youtube

Kosta played footage of the incident, quipping, “It’s always great to see the focus that each world leader brings to these summits.” While other world leaders listened intently or took notes, Trump appeared to be doing quite the opposite.

“Why are the rest of you leaders not taking advantage of this?” Kosta exclaimed after the clip. “Grab his hand, make him sign something. ‘The Iran war is over!’”

“At least put his hand in a bowl of warm water,” the host joked. “Let’s have some fun.”

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