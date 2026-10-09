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KING OF TROLLING

TV Legend Uses His Own Show to Fire Back at Trump

Chuck Lorre had a brutal message for the White House.

Chuck Lorre; Donald Trump

The Daily Beast/Reuters

By Meera Navlakha

Sitcom king Chuck Lorre has fired back at Donald Trump’s White House using the season premiere of his hit CBS show.

The legendary TV creator and philanthropist has been feuding with the White House after he berated the Trump administration while accepting an award at a Project Angel Food fundraiser on Sept. 26. Lorre, the 73-year-old behind Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory, called Trump “that bloated orange piece of s--t in the White House,” compared “coldhearted” Melania Trump to “the warm, funny” former first lady, Michelle Obama, and slammed Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s health policies. He later asked American voters to rid the country of the current administration in the November midterms.

Chuck Lorre accepts an award onstage during Project Angel Food's Angel Awards 2026 at The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Campus on September 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Chuck Lorre attacked Trump as he accepted an award in Los Angeles last month.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Project Angel F

“I’d like to beg the [Democratic National Committee] to run from the suicidal insanity of the far-left woke culture in the coming election, [and] urge them to seek the common-sense middle ground that emanates from the hardworking, blue-collar heart and soul of America,” said Lorre.

“God, grant me the serenity to no longer give a s--t about all the stupid people in this country,” he concluded, “The courage to say Donald Trump is a Russian asset who traded teenagers with Jeffrey Epstein, and the wisdom to end on a cheap laugh.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Chuck Lorre accepts an award onstage during Project Angel Food's Angel Awards 2026 at The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Campus on September 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Project Angel Food)
THE LORRE WON

TV Legend, 73, Goes Scorched Earth on Trump in Fiery Speech

Martha McHardy

The White House did not take Lorre’s remarks well. Spokesperson Davis Ingle told Fox News, “Chuck Lorre should immediately seek psychiatric help to treat his severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has completely rotted his peanut-sized brain.”

In response, Lorre found a creative way to troll the White House.

Trump

Chuck Lorre called Trump "that bloated orange piece of s--t."

SAUL LOEB/via REUTERS

During the Season 3 premiere of his CBS sitcom, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Lorre used the vanity card in the credits to deliver a brutal, facetious message.

“A spokesperson for the White House recently announced that I need psychiatric help,” the man known as the “King of Sitcoms” wrote.

“I don’t disagree. I’m not a big fan of mood-altering drugs or electroshock therapy, you know, ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ stuff, but I would be up for a chat with a trained professional who gently encourages me to seek out childhood experiences that negatively impact my thinking and behavior,” he continued.

Vanity card

Chuck Lorre Productions

“(A possible culprit could be weekly atomic bomb drills in grade school. This involved hiding under my desk to avoid being cut to ribbons from the classroom windows imploding.) It might also be worth investigating if toxins in my environment bear any responsibility for my ‘derangement.’ (Can’t ignore all those mesothelioma commercials.) Regardless of how we proceed, I do appreciate this very public concern for my mental health.”

“It’s comforting,” he wrote, “To know my government is looking out for me.”

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Meera Navlakha
Meera NavlakhaEntertainment Reporter

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